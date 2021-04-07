More Jennifer Weisselberg Trump Investigation Documents: Lawyer





Jennifer Weisselberg has more documents to provide prosecutors, her lawyer said. She is the ex-wife of a Trump Org employee and cooperates with investigations into Trump’s finances. Weisselberg hired a former senior official in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to sift through the documents. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Jennifer Weisselberg, a co-operative witness in former President Donald Trump’s financial investigations, still has “several boxes of documents” that she has yet to give to prosecutors, her lawyer told Insider.

Lawyer Duncan Levin said in an interview that he was hired to perform an analysis of the reams of documents Weisselberg have, which include the Trump Organization’s financial records and show how closely the company is tied to finances. of the Weisselberg family.

“We’re basically doing a methodical sorting, and we will turn over the documents and information to law enforcement, which is helpful,” Levin said.

Weisselberg spoke with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office as they investigated the finances of Trump and the Trump organization. The bureaus appear to be conducting parallel investigations into whether the former president and his company distorted the values ​​of properties and other assets in order to pay less taxes and secure favorable loan terms.

Weisselberg obtained the documents through a contentious divorce from Barry Weisselberg, who she was married to between 2014 and 2018, after a judge forced him to submit to a deposition and subpoena his financial information. Barry Weisselberg is the son of Allen Weisselberg, the longtime CFO of the Trump Organization, who also manages the personal finances of the Trump family, and is a key Trump Organization employee in his own right as director of the Wollman Rink, run by the company, in York’s New Central Park.

Levin, a former senior official in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Cyrus Vance Jr., determines what documents might be relevant to the investigations before handing them over.

“She has joint bank account information, credit cards, tax records, tax returns which are the meat of what we are looking at to see what types of patterns we might be able to find,” Levin said. .

Trump denigrated the investigations and called them politically motivated. Allen Weisselberg’s lawyer declined to comment on his role in the investigations.

Jennifer Weisselberg’s lawyer is an expert in financial fraud

In a previous interview with Insider, Jennifer Weisselberg said she gave investigators at both offices “seven boxes of documents” and has been cooperating with them since the fall.

She said investigators she spoke to appeared to be interested in information about the finances of the Trump organization, how the company operates, and “turning” her former stepfather into himself. a cooperating witness.

“They picked up documents several times. They ended up taking seven boxes of my documents and scanned them, went through them,” she said, adding more records.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Vance’s investigation in particular seems to be heating up. Shortly after Trump stepped down, Vance hired Mark Pomerantz, a veteran white-collar crime prosecutor and Mafia bosses, to help him with the investigation. Pomerantz has interviewed Jennifer Weisselberg on several occasions, she told Insider. And Vance is generally expected to lay charges before he leaves office at the end of this year.

“I had a distinct feeling that things were heating up and that this investigation was of great importance to prosecutors in the DA’s office,” Levin said. “They are empowered and empowered to investigate all aspects of what they can.”

Levin, now a partner in his firm Tucker Levin PLLC, worked as head of Vance’s asset forfeiture division between 2011 and 2014. Previously, he served as an attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District from New York. and in private practice with Vance, with a previous stint in the Manhattan DA office under the direction of Vance’s predecessor, Robert Morgenthau.

Levin said he and a forensic accountant were sorting out the remaining documents in Weisselberg’s possession.

“I’ve been building complex financial fraud cases for 20 years now,” Levin said. “I have been in close contact with the prosecutor’s offices. We have indicated to them that we are going through these documents in a very sophisticated way.”

Trump, Allen Weisselberg and Donald Trump Jr. in 2017. TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images

Levin said the documents he reviewed showed how closely the finances of the Trump organization were tied to the finances of the Weisselberg family. According to Bloomberg News and a previous Insider interview with Jennifer Weisselberg, Allen Weisselberg made sure his own family members got perks like apartment buildings and tuition fees through the benefits of the Trump organization that are now under scrutiny by prosecutors.

“I cannot comment on specific documents that may or may not belong to the Trump organization, but I can say that the source of funding for their lifestyle largely came from the Trump organization,” Levin said.

Jennifer Weisselberg previously told Insider that the Trump organization would give these benefits instead of raises in order to keep employees under control.

“They want you to commit crimes and not talk about it and go away,” she said. “It’s so controlling.”

