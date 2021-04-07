Politics
Burundi is on a diplomatic offensive after five years of calm
Burundi is slowly emerging from self-imposed isolation, five years after being rocked by political instability when its late President Pierre Nkurunziza called for a controversial re-election.
Since taking office last June, President Evariste Ndayishimiye has made state visits to four countries, welcomed the Ethiopian president to Bujumbura and resumed contacts with the European Union.
On the contrary, Ndayishimiyes’ predecessor only left Burundian soil once every five years. It was a visit to Kigoma, in northwestern Tanzania that lasted a few hours. Nkurunziza never left his country again until his death last June.
The former rebel leader had survived a coup attempt against his government by disgruntled members of the military while in neighboring Tanzania attending a summit of heads of state of the Community of the ‘East Africa (EAC) in May 2015.
Desperate for a new start
Ndayishimiyes’ first official visit was to Kigoma, neighboring Tanzania, in September 2020, where he was received by then-President John Magufuli.
Bujumbura is eager to reestablish ties and shed years of bad press.
Last November, Ndayishimiye made his first official trip outside of East Africa. He flew to Equatorial Guinea, rich in oil.
The five-day state visit will give the two presidents an opportunity to strengthen relations between the two countries, a statement from the presidency reads.
The visit lasted five days.
The visit underscored Bujumburas’ growing confidence. In December, the Security Council struck Burundi off its political agenda by invoking peaceful elections held in May. The vote was won by Ndayishimiye and his ruling party, National Council for the Defense of Democracy – Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD).
The Council also encouraged donor countries to relaunch development aid.
In early February, Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde arrived in Burundi for a two-day visit.
“Her Excellency Ms. Sahle-Work Zewde praised the work of economic development and consolidation of democracy undertaken with determination and conviction by His Excellency President Evariste Ndayishimiye, said Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro during a meeting. hurry.
The Ethiopian leader also visited a fertilizer factory, Bujumbura said.
Burundi has turned to itself and to old friends Tanzania and South Africa after being swept away by chaos in 2015, triggering a massive refugee crisis and human rights abuses.
A busy month for Ndayishimiye
Burundi’s foreign ministry reported in December that dialogue had resumed with the European Union. President Ndayishimiye met envoys from EU countries in the political capital of Gitega.
At the end of March, Ndayishimiye received a phone call from Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Beijing has consistently supported Bujumbura and maintained development aid after many Western countries withdrew their aid citing human rights violations.
Ndayishimiye thanked China for supporting his country’s national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national independence, Chinese broadcaster CGTN reported.
The phone call with Xi was preceded by a state visit to Cairo where he met Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el Sisi.
Observers say Cairo is seeking to gain Bujumburas’ support in its dispute with Addis Ababa on the Nile. Burundi is one of the ten countries that make up the Nile Basin Initiative, a grouping of countries located in the Nile Basin.
March was a particularly busy month for Burundian diplomacy. Ndayishimiye ended his busy schedule with a visit to the Central Republic where he attended the swearing-in of Faustin-Archange Touadra.
He also visited Burundian peacekeepers serving under MINUSCA.
Bujumbura contributes to peacekeeping efforts on the continent. The country has more than 5,000 troops serving with the African Union Mission for Somalia (AMISOM).
The country has used its forces in international missions as a bargaining chip, often threatening to withdraw its forces from Somalia in its diplomatic feuds.
Under Nkurunziza, Burundi resigned from the International Criminal Court and forced the United Nations office in the country to close. Under his new leader, re-engagement with the UN seems to be on the cards.
