Policy change? – Journal – DAWN.COM





THIS is a U-turn which was very necessary. On Monday, while chairing a meeting of his spokespersons in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on them to refrain from criticizing the opposition in the media and instead highlight the government’s achievements. Moreover, he called the opposition harmless, saying it no longer matters.

The change of course appears to be a major policy shift, given that Mr. Khan has made the excoriation of previous governments the hallmark of his tenure. He has repeatedly denounced opposition leaders as plunderers of national wealth, responsible for the economic woes of Pakistanis. This uncompromising one-track narrative has been picked up by many federal ministers and councilors in a seemingly endless loop. As a result, relations between government and opposition are perpetually hostile and political rhetoric rather than governance has taken center stage.

Read: Opposition offered unlimited time for debate in NA

Consider that it took months before more than three dozen standing committees needed for legislative work could be formed, a task which according to the rules of procedure of national assemblies must be completed within 30 days of the election of the leader. from the room. The unnecessarily combative stance of PTI never slowed down enough to allow a working relationship across the aisle.

The Prime Minister’s statement on Monday is the first clear sign of a recalibration of strategy. Growing public discontent Yousuf Raza Gilan wins unexpected victory over then finance minister Hafeez Sheikh in senatorial elections; the threat of massive resignations from the PDM and the long march; and the perception that the much-vaunted page was showing signs of wear may have made it necessary to rethink. Certainly, with the election of his candidate for Senate presidency and the implosion of the PDM, Mr Khan saw the latest challenge to his government, at least for now. But, after nearly three years ignoring advice to break out of its DNA container mode, the Prime Minister may have realized that beating the drums over the failures of previous governments so far in his tenure was becoming untenable. In fact, the law of diminishing returns was in effect a long time ago.

The divide within the PDM has lowered the political temperature and undoubtedly the anxiety levels in government corridors at a time when the treasury banks must engage with the opposition. The judicial and electoral reforms that the government has proposed can only be carried out through dialogue with lawmakers as a whole, not just those belonging to the PTI or its allied parties. Nonetheless, knowing the prime ministers’ predilection for self-righteousness and mercurial about-faces, it is difficult to determine whether the political rhetoric will be long for long. What is certain is that far-sighted leaders are focusing on the work the nation has given them rather than pursuing a fruitless policy of researching the past.

Posted in Dawn on April 7, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos