The demands of NTT, NTB refugees must be met quickly: Jokowi

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for rapid response to the needs of refugees affected by the disaster caused by Tropical Cyclone Seroja in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).

“Manage the current situation immediately and respond to the needs of the refugees,” the president said at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday.

President Jokowi made a statement at a limited meeting held via video conference on “Disaster Management in West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara Provinces”, attended by Indonesian Labor Cabinet Ministers directly linked to Governors and district leaders whose areas have been affected by the disaster.

“Although I know that on Sunday some of them were sent to NTT and NTB, but due to the extreme weather conditions, help could not reach the scene until yesterday. I saw it, ”said the president.

President Jokowi also tasked the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) and the provincial government to immediately collect data on evacuation points.

“Ensure that the logistics, tent and field kitchen can meet the basic needs of refugees as well as the needs of babies and children, especially clean water and toilets,” the president said.

The head of state also urged the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) to increase warnings of extreme weather conditions due to tropical cyclone Seroja.

“Ensure that all regional officials and the public can access and monitor the weather and climate forecasts issued by the BMKG.” They need to know everything, so that the community can better prepare and cope with the threat of hazards in the form of high winds, the risk of flooding, flash floods and landslides, ”he said.

The death toll in flash floods that hit several districts in NTT province rose to 128, while 72 others remain missing and 8,424 residents have been displaced.

However, the government has not declared a national disaster status, as regional administrations have not been affected despite major flooding, the head of the National Disaster Prevention Agency (BNPB) Doni Monardo said during ‘a press conference here on Monday.

A tropical cyclone, causing flash floods, high winds and landslides, affected the town of Kupang, East Flores, Malacca, Lembata, Ngada, West Sumba, East Sumba, Rote Ndao and Alor.

“None of the local governments have been paralyzed. Local governments are managing the evacuees. We don’t need to come up with a national disaster statute,” he noted.

In addition, 1,083 families, including 2,683 people, were also affected by flash floods.

The agency deployed helicopters to support the evacuation process and humanitarian aid as well as the distribution of other logistical elements.

Of the total evacuees, 7,212 people are residents of East Sumba, 958 reside in Lembata, 672 are residents of Rote Ndao, 284 are residents of West Sumba and 256 are from East Flores.

Of the 128 deaths, 67 were reported in Lembata, 49 in East Flores and 12 in Alor.

Natural disasters caused damage to nearly two thousand homes and several public facilities and infrastructure, such as bridges.



