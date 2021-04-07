Boris Johnson urged to reject spurious report on racial disparities in UK | Race

Boris Johnson has been urged to repudiate and withdraw last week’s racial disparity report, which sparked a huge backlash from critics who accused him of downplaying racism in the UK.

An open letter, whose signatories include racial equality think tank Runnymede Trust, civil rights campaign group Liberty, African diaspora social enterprise Ubele Initiative and Black Lives Matter UK, says the report whitewash the daily challenges facing minority communities and that its demands have aroused public disbelief. and national outrage.

Since the government-appointed Sewell commission released its findings last Wednesday, experts have accused its members of downplaying evidence of discrimination in areas ranging from health to education and business / employment to criminal justice. In addition, key academics cited in the report said they were not properly consulted and / or dissociated themselves from it.

The prime minister, who has been accused of choosing commissioners to deliver politically appropriate conclusions, distanced himself from the report last week, saying: I’m not going to say we agree with every word. However, the signatories of the letter, published on Tuesday, say it did not go far enough.

They say: If you and your government are truly committed to recognizing and addressing the issue of racial equity in the UK, we will ask you to immediately reject the commission’s findings and withdraw its report.

Dishonest claims, including the commission’s claim that its research found no evidence of institutional racism in the UK, sparked public disbelief and national outrage. The danger is that such an unreliable report is left in circulation and brings us back to the color bar of the 1960s.

The signatories, who also include Operation Black Vote, Windrush activist Patrick Vernon and the National Education Union, say the ultimate responsibility lies with Johnson and urge him to set up a genuinely credible PM task force.

As a first step, they say it should implement recommendations from long-standing racial injustice reviews, including the 2010 Marmot Review of Health Inequalities, the 2017 Lammy Review of the Health System. criminal justice and last year’s Windrush scandal report by Wendy Williams. They also call on the government to affirm its commitment to existing equality legislation and to respect the public sector’s duty to equality and foster good relations.

Halima Begum, Managing Director of the Runnymede Trust, said: Researchers and civil society groups with years of experience under their belt can see this report for what it totally lacks credibility and written with hardly any credibility. point of empathy for the realities of racism. , and at odds with the overwhelming evidence.

Even more worrying, it would appear that this report was written in a predetermined brief and in anticipation of what the Prime Minister wanted to hear. Under no circumstances can this report be used to justify or support any form of government policy.

Gracie Bradley, acting director of Liberty, said the government was complicit in violating the rights of racial minorities through the hostile environment, Prevent, prison refugee camps and increased police powers, including including those proposed in the new police bill.

She said the Black Lives Matter protesters last year, were not asking for another political report, they were calling for action for racial equality. Whatever governments, yes people publish, this demand will not be silenced.

The letter came as the Consortium of Black, Asian and Minority Healthcare Professional Networks warned that the commission’s report could put lives at risk.

Dr Salman Waqar, coordinator of the 37-member consortium, told the PA Media news agency that his flawed conclusions could lead to allocating resources and attention to areas where it is not needed, which may make the situation worse or make it worse.

No 10 said the prime minister made comments when the report was released and would not respond further at this time.