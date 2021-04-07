Capitol Security Task Force chief says Trump fed insurgents a bit





Speaking at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council, Honor characterized the false statements pushed by Trump and echoed by his GOP allies in Congress that the election was stolen as “propaganda” intended to shape people’s minds by reinforcing what they wanted to hear and allowing them to do so. run with.

“We had a bit of propaganda and a great use of the information operation, which is an offensive weapon to shape people’s minds. … tell them just a little bit of what they want to hear, a little bit of the truth, and they act on it, “he said.

“It’s right on the verge of what we’ve seen in the last generation called propaganda.… It’s like the guy who keeps lying about having a horse. You keep telling people that you have a horse and someone is going to give it a saddle., ”he said. “The people who wanted to believe this message that the election was stolen, they followed and continue to ride with it,” Honor added.

The retired general said it was an instrument often used by those in power, and even the US military, to influence operations in other countries. But looking back, it’s clear that the January 6 insurgency was fueled by a similar tactic and the American public is now “awakened” to the level of extremism that people are willing to act on because of their beliefs, Honor said.

People with military training, veterans and law enforcement are “the big draw” of this type of information operation, Honor said, noting that there is a tendency to forget that those who serve the country in uniform are “normal people” who may be susceptible to propaganda of this nature despite the promise to protect the United States from all foreign and domestic threats.

It remains unclear how the Biden administration plans to specifically address the spread of plots and false narratives that may incite violence or radicalize Americans – including those with military backgrounds – while balancing rights. of the First Amendment, but a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told CNN the issue was a top priority because it relates to the broader effort to counter domestic extremism.

“Domestic violent extremism represents the deadliest and most persistent terrorist threat to the country of origin today. Working with our partners at all levels of government and in the private sector, DHS is working to combat the spread of conspiracy theories and other false narratives on social media and other online platforms that can radicalize people. people towards violence and fuel domestic violent extremism. DHS is also working with its partners to increase public awareness and resilience to disinformation, ”the spokesperson said.

Last month, US intelligence agencies released an unclassified summary of a new report that said “accounts of fraud in the recent general election” and “the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the US Capitol” will “almost incite” certainly “domestic extremists to try. to commit other acts of violence this year.

“New socio-political developments – such as accounts of fraud in the recent general election, the emboldening impact of the violent violation of the U.S. Capitol, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories promoting violence – will spur it on. almost certainly some (domestic violent extremists) to try to engage in violence this year, ”the unclassified summary reads.

This warning was included in a comprehensive classified assessment of domestic violent extremism produced by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice, which was ordered by the White House in January.

Honor’s comments also come as the Pentagon grapples with how to counter extremism within its ranks following the Jan.6 attack. Lawmakers also continue to weigh Honor’s task force recommendations to improve security around the U.S. Capitol – an issue that came to the fore again after the murder of another Capitol Hill police officer last week. last.

On Monday, Honor contradicted the comments of the head of the United States Capitol Police Union over the weekend in which he claimed the department was struggling to meet existing mission requirements while calling the Congress to hire hundreds of new police officers to keep Capitol Hill safe. .

Capitol Police Union President Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement on Saturday that Capitol Police are staffed below their authorized level of 233 officers and may face greater staff shortages when officers take over. their retirement in the years to come. Papathanasiou noted that the shortage is exacerbated by the continued injuries to several officers during the January 6 attack.

“It’s BS. The Capitol Police can fulfill the mission,” Honor told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Monday, when asked about Papathanasiou’s comments, adding that if he understood the union leader’s “enthusiasm” to push to hire additional officers, this claim is an “exaggeration.”

“We recommended that they need funds to recruit and hire the 233 officers they are missing,” Honor said. “We recommended hiring 800 more officers. Those recommendations are there, it’s up to Congress to take action.”

But in the short term, it’s clear the Capitol Police are in shock after losing officers this year. Officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force and a member of his “First Responder Unit”, died after Friday’s attack, while the injured officer Friday was released from the hospital, according to a police source.

