US envoy John Kerry says India is doing its climate job

US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Tuesday praised India for “getting the job done on the climate” and said it was already a world leader in deploying renewable energy.

Kerry is on a four-day visit to India, April 5-8, during which he will meet with representatives of the Union government, the private sector and NGOs.

“India’s global leadership has been critical on a range of issues, including the delivery of COVID vaccines around the world. I’m especially grateful that India is doing its climate work … pushing the curve. You are undoubtedly a world leader already in the deployment of renewable energies ”, declared the American envoy, during the first Summit of the leadership of women in energy in South Asia (SAWIE).

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a target of 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030 is a very good example of how to power a growing economy with clean energy.

Referring to the International Energy Agency’s special report on India, he said it is on track to become the global solar storage market leader by 2040.

“And thanks to your rapid ramp-up, it’s already cheaper to build solar power in India than anywhere else in the world. This kind of emergency is exactly what we need to deal with the crisis in which we are facing today, ”he said.

Kerry said he was happy to see the Indian government’s recent budget focus heavily on clean energy and come up with a National Hydrogen Energy Mission (NHEM).

The NHEM focuses on the production of hydrogen from green energy resources and on the link between the country’s growing renewable energy capacity and the hydrogen economy.

“India has an advantage that we did not have in the United States as we developed. Not only the advantages of decades of scientific and technical progress, you also have the United States as a friend and partner. Here we are. to support you on this path to a sustainable future, ”he said.

Earlier today, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar met with Kerry and the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including climate finance, joint research and collaboration. Javadekar led an eight-member Indian team at the meeting.

Kerry was accompanied by a seven-member U.S. delegation during the talks, an Environment Department official said. This is Kerry’s first visit to India as the United States’ Special Envoy for Climate Change.

In January, the Biden administration joined the Paris Agreement.

The visit is aimed at consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of the Biden leaders’ climate summit scheduled for April 22-23 and the COP26 meeting to be held later this year.

US President Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to a virtual climate summit hosted by the United States to highlight the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action.

This will be the second time Prime Minister Modi and US President Biden have been together at a virtual summit after last month’s Quad meeting.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), India is the world’s third largest emitter of carbon dioxide, after China and the United States, despite extremely low per capita CO2 emissions.

It has set itself the goal of achieving renewable energy capacity of 175 GW (gigawatt) by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030.

