Sino-Taiwan conflict could arise sooner rather than later

The biggest risk in the world right now is almost too painful to think about. In the next five to six years – perhaps sooner – there is a very real chance that relations between China and Taiwan will deteriorate.

It’s not like all of a sudden one morning the news is filled with reports of bombs falling on Taipei. China has other options: it could occupy the islands of Quemoy and Matsu, just off the Chinese coast but claimed by Taiwan. Imagine China taking the islands, possibly with no casualties, then calling Taipei and Washington to discuss what should happen next. Taiwan should think long and hard.

It would be barely new for China to target Quemoy and Matsu. In 1958 Taiwan defended these islands with the support of the United States after a Chinese incursion. A difficult stalemate ensued. There was also a crisis in 1954-55, again with inconclusive results. A possible confrontation today, given China’s growing military and economic might, requires a fundamentally different calculation.

Would the United States launch a direct attack on China in retaliation? It seems unlikely, as does a naval blockade, which could spark a major war. Maybe the United States would organize sanctions, but it is economically dependent on China – and the European Union often sees China as the most important trading partner.

For the Chinese, any resulting sanction could be seen as a price to pay. After all, both President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party have repeatedly stressed the priority of the Taiwan question. They would only do this if they were willing to take risks.

The most common argument against impending Chinese action is that “the time is on China’s side.” The size of China’s economy relative to that of the United States will likely increase over time, as will China’s relative military prowess.

But China’s GDP as a share of global GDP may already be near a peak, depending on how the rest of the world is performing. China must also be concerned about the rise of India, the continued rearmament of Japan and a possibly recalcitrant Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, the Communist Party itself could face growing fractures and lose some of its grip on power. If China wants to take meaningful action against Taiwan, perhaps now is the easiest time to do so.

Developments in military technology would also seem to argue for Chinese action as soon as possible. Even a very powerful China might find Taiwan difficult to conquer in 20 years. At present, Taiwan’s defense capabilities appear particularly tired.

Momentum is another reason why China may decide to act soon. China recently changed Hong Kong’s status and has taken increasingly concrete steps to tighten its grip on Xinjiang, both in the face of modest and manageable international opposition.

Once countries embark on such an aggressive path, it is sometimes difficult for them to stop. Both the Chinese military and the organizational infrastructure of the Communist Party are currently geared towards “solutions”, activism and the notion of bringing everyone into the fold. China is used to receiving criticism from abroad and its leaders seem to consolidate their power. Due to its success in stopping the spread of the pandemic, the party currently enjoys a status that it may struggle to regain.

Is it possible for the party to slow down this process and restart it 20 years later? Maybe – but again, the view that China is ready for imminent action in Taiwan is plausible.

Finally, China can view Joe Biden as a relatively weak US president. Barack Obama’s administration, of which he was an important part, was relatively laissez-faire to Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea. The Democratic Party as a whole often seems more worried about Russia.

Perhaps to think of Biden as soft would be a miscalculation, but it hardly gives any credulity to think that Beijing might have that attitude. Ahead of the first face-to-face meeting between US and Chinese officials last month, Chinese negotiators spoke in crass and uncooperative terms about America.

The most underrated motive in politics is sincerity, and the Chinese may believe that now is the time for the United States to appear. Seen in this light, and from the broader perspective of world history, a major Chinese move against Taiwan – and soon – wouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

