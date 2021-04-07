What was wrong with President Jokowi’s presence at the Atta-Aurel wedding?





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Chief presidential office (KSP) expert Ade Irfan Pulungan said there was nothing wrong with attending President Joko Widodo at the wedding of Youtuber Atta Halilintar and singer Aurel Hermansyah. Because, Irfan said, the event was organized by implementing health protocols. He passed this on in response to public criticism of Jokowi’s presence at the Atta-Aurel wedding. “What was wrong with Pak Jokowi’s presence at Atta and Aurel’s wedding? After all, they had all complied with health protocols,” Irfan told Kompas.com, Tuesday (06/04/2021). Also Read: Jokowi’s Criticism of Attending Atta-Aurel Wedding, Mardani: Not a Good Example Irfan said Jokowi attended the wedding wearing a mask and disciplined his distance. Health protocols are also implemented by event planners and guests. In addition, Irfan said, Jokowi was present as the organizers could organize events according to standard procedures determined by the presidential palace. “When people want to invite the president, of course there is an SOP, there are regulations, there is a system that has to be followed by the inviting person. In Covid State or not in Covid State, of course the Paspampers and the Palace Protocol will check, ”Irfan said. Also Read: Regarding Atta-Aurel Wedding, KPI Says He Just Knew President Jokowi Would Come The Day Before The Event Additionally, Irfan also felt that there was nothing wrong with publicizing Jokowi’s presence at Atta-Aurel’s wedding through the State Secretariat’s official social media accounts. The public criticized the post because the Atta-Aurel marriage was seen as off the state’s agenda. Meanwhile, Irfan is of the opinion that the posting is a form of information disclosure.

