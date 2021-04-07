Erdoan says Turkey is committed to Montreux deal





The Montreux Convention provided significant benefits to Turkey when it was signed almost a century ago and the country will abide by its terms, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan told reporters on Monday. We will continue to commit to this convention until we find the opportunity to create a better one, the state-run Anadolu agency. city Erdoan said. Montreux, governing navigation in the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, represented a significant gain in the conditions of its time, even if it limited the control of turkeys on the waterways, the president said. The strait connects the Black Sea with the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Aegean Sea. Montreux, which allows the free passage of civilian ships in peacetime and restricts the passage of warships not belonging to the Black Sea states, was signed in 1936. Congestion in the Bosporus, which runs through Istanbul, a city of around 16 million people, has reached levels that threaten security and cause costly delays, Erdoan said. Public debate on the Montreux Accord began last month after Turkey’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention to prevent violence against women. On March 25, responding to a question from reporters on whether Turkey could withdraw from other international conventions such as Montreux, Parliament Speaker Mustafa entop said Erdoan technically had the authority, but that there was a difference between possible and probable. Entops comments prompted talk of a withdrawal, prompting 103 retired Turkish navy admirals to issue a statement on Saturday evening strongly opposing such a move. Our parliamentary speaker explained the matter and made it clear that there had been no withdrawal, Erdoan said. Kanal Istanbul, an artificial waterway planned through Istanbul to bypass the Bosporus, will create an alternative outside the restrictions in Montreux, entirely under Turkish sovereignty, he said. We are the ones fighting for sovereignty. Are we now rulers of the Bosphorus? The president criticized the admirals’ statement, calling it a midnight action that definitely had ulterior motives, in its tone, method and the discussions it would clearly lead to.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos