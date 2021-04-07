Search for a new RBF President – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Clouds of uncertainty gathered over the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as discussions continued to swirl in the capital over whether its chairman Javed Ghani would be replaced in a few days or receive an extension of three months to cover the next 2021-22 budget.

Mr. Ghani, who is the fourth FBR chairman appointed in the term of the PTI-led government, will retire on April 10. He was assigned as the regular president on December 29, 2020 after taking on the additional duty of the slot for Five months.

In-depth interviews with senior government officials show that the proposal to let the outgoing president complete the current fiscal year budget is under consideration. At the same time, others are looking for a new face to lead the administration.

There will be continuity in the work, a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan told Dawn. However, he did not disclose the names or plans of the government. We are working on different proposals, the official said, adding that there will be a smooth transition.

The RBF collected a net income of 3.39 billion rupees during the period July to March, which exceeded the target of 3.29 billion rupees by over 100 billion rupees. This represents a growth of around 10 percent compared to the collection of Rs3.08tr during the same period last year.

Based on this performance, a three-month extension of Mr Ghani is also being considered to complete the budget. There are examples in the past where such extensions were given to retired bureaucrats. A senior RBF tax official said no summary had been sent to the prime minister who called for the appointment of a new president or an extension of the incumbent. No summary is advanced so far in this regard, the official said.

For the appointment of a new FBR chairman, four officials from the BPS-21, two each from the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and the Customs group, are vying for the coveted position. These include IRS Member Operation Dr Ashfaq Ahmed, Dr Faiz Illahi Memon (who is in post in the life of the State), Customs Operation Member Tariq Huda and Additional Secretary for Finance Mujtaba Memon (also from the Group of customs).

Among the four officials, Dr Ahmed is one of the good candidates for the BPS-22 niche. A high-level committee meeting was scheduled for this week and has now been postponed with the health of Prime Minister Imran Khan in mind. Dr Ashfaq, who is very close to the senior officials of the WH Secretariat, awaits his promotion.

According to a source in the Cabinet Division, the award of a three-month contract to the outgoing president is also suitable for Dr Ashfaq, who has a good working relationship with the outgoing president. During this time, Dr Ashfaq will be promoted to the next rank in order to qualify for the office of President.

There is already resentment among IRS agents over the appointment of a junior officer, Dr. Ashfaq, as a member of the operation. Senior IRS officers were sidelined and replaced by junior officers. No one could replace Dr Ashfaq as he is very close to senior PTI government officials, a source told the RBF. The appointment of a BPS-22 official from the Pakistan Administrative Service (formerly the District Management Group) is also under consideration. There are also many names in circulation from the PAS to be displayed as Chairman of the RBF. Previously, PAS officers were assigned as chairman of the RBF.

Posted in Dawn on April 7, 2021

