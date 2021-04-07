NAACP’s Trump riot suit reportedly adds 10 new complainants





A federal lawsuit targeting former President Donald Trump, his lawyer and far-right extremists in the wake of the Jan.6 attack on the capital would mark new serious plaintiffs.

The NAACP lawsuit alleging that Trump, Rudy Giuliani and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers conspired to incite a riot in an attempt to prevent certification of the 2020 presidential election is expected to add 10 new plaintiffs, including included other members of Congress as of Wednesday, according to the New York Times and The Daily Beast.

Lawyers for the civil rights organization filed a lawsuit on behalf of Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi in February and alleged that the former president and his lawyer, working with far-right groups, had violated the law of 1871 Ku Klux Klan by depriving Americans of their civil rights and disrupting the electoral count on January 6.

In addition to the new plaintiffs, the amended complaint will also contain additional information regarding the deadly riot in Washington DC, according to The Beast.

During the violent siege, Thompson was among lawmakers who were forced to wear gas masks and lie on the ground in an effort to avoid rioters, according to the lawsuit. The representative from Mississippi. was eventually driven from the Capitol to the Longworth House office building, where he took refuge in place with over 200 other lawmakers, staff and family.

Trump chose Jesse Binnall, a Republican lawyer who filed a “Stop the Seal” lawsuit in Nevada, which tried unsuccessfully to overturn the 2020 election results, to represent him in the lawsuit, reported The Beast.

The expanded trial comes as Trump has faced a barrage of other legal issues since his departure in January.

Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia announced in February that they are officially launching a criminal investigation into whether Trump committed election interference by pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find “additional votes in the state presidential race. In New York, prosecutors are investigating his financial transactions while the state attorney general is civilly investigating whether Trump’s organization has illegally inflated the value of its assets for tax relief.

Meanwhile, the former president also faces a trial of two longtime Capitol Hill police officers, who allege Trump “ignited, encouraged, instigated, directed and aided and abetted” the mob that caused injuries. to the two men on January 6. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California has also filed a lawsuit against Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Giuliani and Republican Mo Brooks of Alabama for allegedly inciting the insurgency.

