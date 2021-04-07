Boris Johnson faces battle over non-UK vaccine passports

Boris Johnson faces a battle to introduce national vaccination passports after meeting fierce opposition from Tory critics and the Labor Party.

A government review of ‘Covid Status Certification’ found they could ‘potentially play a role’ in settings such as theaters, nightclubs and mass events, and could also be used in pubs and restaurants to reduce social distancing restrictions.

The prospect of having to present a certificate to access shops or bars angered members of the Conservatives’ Covid Recovery Group (CRG), while Labor criticized the “discriminatory” and “poorly thought out” proposals.

The use of certificates – which would include vaccination status, test results or proof of someone who contracted and recovered from Covid-19 – is contested by at least 40 Tory MPs.

With Labor opposition also hardening, and concern about the SNP, the government would find it difficult to get the measures through the Commons if Mr Johnson pushes them to vote.

Ministers excluded certification for the April 12 or May 17 milestones from the roadmap, but the documents – in paper form or on an NHS app – could be introduced later this year.

Mr Johnson suggested vaccination passports for overseas travel “were going to be a reality” because many countries were considering the possibility.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield (David Thompson / Daily Telegraph / PA)

Domestically, he indicated that “we will also be looking at the role of a number of signals that you can give that you are not contagious,” stressing the role of mass testing.

“From Friday anyone can get free lateral flow tests on the NHS and on the web, on the internet,” he said.

“I think it will also be very, very valuable in giving people the confidence to open up.”

Former Conservative Minister Steve Baker, deputy chairman of the CRG, said the requirement to present documents would be “non-British”.

The government’s review suggests that if a formal system is not in place, businesses could ask customers for proof of Covid status in order to access their premises anyway.

But Mr Baker said: “Whether the government forces it, recommends it, or simply holds back and allows it to happen, certification of Covid status would be entirely non-British and our country and our values ​​would become unrecognizable.”

He warned the country could be forever changed into “the miserable dystopia of Checkpoint Britain”.

The provisional findings of the government’s review said public transport and essential stores or services would not require vaccine passports.

But that left open the possibility that non-essential outlets would be forced to verify their customers.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth told the BBC: ‘I will not support a policy that here in my constituency of Leicester if someone wants to get into Next or H&M they have to produce a certificate. vaccination program on their phone, on an app.

“I think it’s discriminatory.”

A high-level Labor source said: “Based on what we have seen and discussed with ministers, we oppose the government’s plans for national passports for vaccines.

“They seem poorly thought out, will burden business and run the risk of becoming another expensive Whitehall project that will be contracted out to friends of Tory ministers.”

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford said ministers must tackle “considerable issues” on “fairness, ethics and privacy”.

“The UK government has yet to release any proposals and the Conservatives’ position has been mired in confusion and contradiction. Based on the information available, there is no proposal before us that SNP MPs could support, ”he said.

“While it may be necessary to consider ways to facilitate international travel, such proposals should only be accepted in consultation with devolved governments.”

In other developments:

– The Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine trial in children has been suspended as regulators investigate reports of a rare form of blood clot in adults, but the university said no safety concerns exist. ‘had arisen from the test itself.

– Pupils in secondary schools and colleges in England will be required to continue to wear face masks in class upon their return after Easter as a precautionary measure.

Face blankets should continue to be worn by adults and students in high schools and colleges after Easter We plan to no longer recommend face masks in classrooms or for students in common areas as part of Step 3 of the Non-Lockdown Roadmap, based on the data. pic.twitter.com/vg0GBqpwrw – Department of Education (@educationgovuk) April 6, 2021

– The Valneva Covid-19 vaccine, expected to be manufactured in the UK, produces a “strong immune response,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said following promising results from a phase one study / two early stage involving 153 people.

– The prime minister suggested he was considering allowing travelers returning from low-risk countries to have cheap and rapid side flow tests rather than the more expensive alternative of PCR.

– All students across Scotland, except those who protect, will be back in class full time after the Easter break.

– 20 more people are said to have died within 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the UK total by this measure to 126,882.

– Figures up to April 5 show that 31,622,367 received a first dose of vaccine, an increase of 40,744 the day before, while 5,496,716 also received a second vaccine, an increase of 64,590.

Meanwhile, the prime minister insisted he would not deviate from his roadmap outside of the lockdown despite warnings from science advisers that the plan could lead to a third wave of cases and deaths of coronavirus.

The Pandemic Influenza Modeling Science Group (Spi-M), which advises the government, produced a document dated March 31 suggesting that subsequent steps in the roadmap out of lockdown were “highly likely” to result in an increase in hospital cases and deaths.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to an AstraZeneca factory in Macclesfield, Mr Johnson said: ‘At the moment, as I look at all the data, I see no reason for us to deviate from the sheet. route that we have established. , we stick to it.

Further easing of restrictions in England are scheduled for May 17 and June 21.

Mr Johnson has already confirmed that April 12 will see the next step along the roadmap, with shops, outdoor cafes, gyms and hairdressers among the premises allowed to reopen.