Confiscated Land, IPB professor asked for help from Jokowi and the national police chief





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Professor at the Agricultural University of Bogor (IPB), Professor Ing Mokoginta admitted that he was very sad because his 1.7 hectare land in Kotamobagu, north Sulawesi, had been confiscated by elements of the ‘National Land Agency (BPN). To seek justice, he also called on President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. “We won in court, from PTUN to KP (reconsideration) to the Supreme Court. The certificate for derivative 2567 has been revoked, but the land is still controlled by intruders. Therefore, we ask President Jokowi and the Chief of Police to help us little people in order to obtain justice, ”Mokoginta said in Jakarta on Wednesday (07/04/2021). It is said that the criminal evidence in the land grabbing case is very strong. There is no sale and no purchase, but the land with SHM No. 98 issued in 1978 which is written is from customary land, suddenly a certificate was issued in 2009 with the number 2567. In the certificate 2567, it is written as coming from state land, although according to him there is no state land in Kotamobagu. Mokoginta said his family had twice reported the land grabbing case to the North Sulawesi Regional Police. However, reports of land grabbing and elements of the BPN have not yet entered the investigation phase. Meanwhile, the court, from first level to PK level, the Supreme Court ruled that the land belonged to him and his brother Since Mokoginta. Institutionally, BPN also revoked a number of certificates derived from 2009 certificate 2567. Because the criminal report stalled, the family eventually showed up at Propam police headquarters in August 2020. According to him, Propam Police Headquarters carried out an investigation and allegations of ethical violations were discovered by investigators from the North Sulawesi Regional Police. “There was an order from the regional police chief, Inspector General Panca Putra, but investigators are still issuing SP3 on the case. Therefore, on December 7, 2020, we will report the case again, but so far we have not yet moved to the investigation stage, ”he said. Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Indonesian Land Mafia Victims Forum (FKMTI) Agus Muldya said the case was proof that the land mafia could still control elements of the apparatus and manipulate the law. . He said police officers in various regions should have complied with the police chief’s orders to follow up on reports of victims of land grabbing. This is because the national police chief has firmly stated that he will take action against those behind the land mafia. “This is a clear example that land grabbing is happening in various regions. How can another certificate be issued on land with freehold rights without the process of buying and selling with the legal owner. The police must take action against the mafia gang, the BPN elements and their backs, ”Agus said. He said President Jokowi’s order to resolve land disputes was welcomed by the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit. However, the land grabbing case that hit the IPB professor still leaves a criminal act that was only dealt with at the investigative stage. “It has been two years since President Jokowi ordered the seizure of road land to be resolved on the spot. Don’t let land grab cases be preserved and become “ATMs” for unscrupulous or Mafia supporters, ”he said. Source: BeritaSatu.com

