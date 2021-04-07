Serj Tankian: ‘the whole world felt relief’ when Donald Trump lost his candidacy





In a new interview with NME, SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman Serj Tankian, who has publicly criticized the Donald Trump administration, was asked if he felt “optimistic” about Joe Biden’s presidency. He replied (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I think the word is“ relief ”more than“ hope. ”With Trump gone and Biden inside, I think there was a sense of relief. that we have all sighed not only in the United States but around the world, because American politics affects the rest of the world more than any other country in the world. And the president has far too much power in matters of foreign policy rather than politics domestic, because Congress will hamper him on domestic policy. An American president has too much power in foreign affairs, so it greatly affects the rest of the world. So I think the whole world felt a little bit of relief that Trump is gone and someone more grown up is now in power. “

He continued, “Does this go far enough for me as an activist in terms of my wishes to push the boundaries of lifestyle changes linked to climate change? Does it go far enough in terms of of my wishes for wealth distribution or free tuition and free health care in the US I would love to see all of these things come to fruition. Hopefully the Biden administration opens the doors to some of these ideas that Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and other progressives were advocating. So personally, it’s a bit of a middle ground for me, but compared to the chaotic policies of what the Trump administration used to call itself, for lack of three-quarters of the staff doing it. really the work is great. “

Serj also opened up about his relationship with SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan, who made headlines last year when he praised Trump and accused Democrats of ‘demonizing’ the real estate mogul. and “blame him for everything that was going on under the sun.”

“A good group always has a lot of dynamics, whether it’s political differences or ideas, that have kind of played out with John and I over the last year or so, with the whole reelection campaign. of Trump, “Tankian said. “But that wasn’t much of an issue with US politics before with the band. It’s a new phenomenon, really, if you will. But John is my brother-in-law as well as my band member, so find someone. one that doesn’t. I don’t have a brother-in-law with a different policy [perspective].

“It’s really interesting, because some of the most amazing bands, the bands that create the most elastic and interesting music are the ones that have very interesting and weird dynamics, differences between the band members,” he said. -he explains. “So I wouldn’t change that. I wouldn’t change that at all. Better than four or five people doing what I call corporate music, that is, we agree on everything, we want to maximize our returns and release music every year and tour every year and do that because we’re Pepsi or whatever. We’re not. SYSTEM OF A DOWN has never been that. We’re punk rock . And it works great when we work together, but sometimes we don’t work together.

Last September, Dolmayan defended his reasons for expressing his political views ideologically opposed to those of Tankian, telling the “Deviant Gentlemen” podcast: “SYSTEM OF A DOWN has a legacy of being on the left, which is not. not always. Serj, of course, is responsible for the lyrics, but they didn’t always portray the band the way we maybe wanted [them] at. There are four individuals in the group. I’m not speaking for any of the individuals except for myself, and neither does Serj. But because he had this lyric writing platform, the perception was out there that this is what the band was feeling all the time, where I don’t even think Serj necessarily felt that all the time. . You are supposed to have a diversity of opinions even in your own mind, and you should judge things based on the information presented to you.

“If you are a SYSTEM fan and you are drawn to music, you love the music, but you don’t necessarily agree with the perceived message, well, where are you going?” He continued. “If you think Serj is the spokesperson for the band, that he is, as far as vocally as possible, but not necessarily for ideology, then you have nowhere to go. So I wanted to present a point of view different and give children who think differently and are critical thinkers, not necessarily following the norm, that there is a different option, you can think differently, it’s okay to have a diversity of opinions, so much that it is done peacefully. “

When asked if he had been approached by anyone in the music industry and told to moderate his political rhetoric on social media, John replied, “No. My manager, he just said, ‘Look, maybe you go a little too. far’ for Serj and I. And we had a private conversation between me, [our manager] and Serj. And again, I think Serj sees himself in a way where he’s really doing the right thing. And he really cares about people. And it does a lot for individuals and our nation too. He’s really trying to help people, Serj. I think he’s a good person, per se. But again, it is this high moral level that they think is on this perceived moral ground. It kind of keeps them from being open about ideas they might be wrong about. “

In early 2020, Dolmayan backed Trump’s claim that his administration had done more for the African American community “than any president since Abraham Lincoln.” Meanwhile, Tankian had called on Trump to step down and described him as “completely unnecessary” to his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

