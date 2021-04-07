DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin receives notification from EC for remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi





The DMK leader said in a campaign speech that Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley died as a result of the mental torture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued an advisory to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his allegations that BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley died because they were “unable to tolerate the pressure and torture” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Election Commission asked him to respond to the notice before 5 p.m. Wednesday, “failing which the Commission will take a decision without further reference to you.” The notice said the Commission received a complaint from the BJP on April 2, alleging that Udhayanidhi Stalin, while addressing a political rally in Dharapuram on March 31, said that “Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley ( the two Union ministers) had died unable to tolerate the pressure and torture exerted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “ The Commission stated that it was of the opinion that the content of his speech violated the provision of the Model Code of Conduct which states that< Les critiques des autres partis politiques, lorsqu'elles sont formulées, doivent se limiter à leurs politiques et programmes, aux antécédents et Les partis et les candidats doivent s'abstenir de critiquer tous les aspects de la vie privée, sans rapport avec les activités publiques des dirigeants ou des travailleurs d'autres partis. Les critiques des autres partis ou de leurs travailleurs sur la base d'allégations ou de distorsions non vérifiées doivent être évitées. >> After Udhayanidhis remarks, Sushma Swaraj’s daughters and Arun Jaitley berated him, calling his claims a lie. Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri said on Twitter that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement was utterly false and that the prime minister had given the family the utmost care and respect at a time when they were most needed . The Prime Minister and the BJP stood by the family like a stone. Sonali Jaitley Bakshi, daughter of Arun Jaitleys, also said in a tweet that my father and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a personal connection beyond politics and making false allegations under election pressure was not fair . Also read: Vijays cycle, Ajiths mask: Tamil Nadu has a field day to speculate Previously, the Election Commission acted against DMK A Raja for remarks he made against Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami by banning him from campaigning for 48 hours and also removed his name from DMK’s list of star activists . Chennai police later also reserved A Raja and two other DMK leaders, MP Dayanidhi Maran, and star activist and TV personality Dindigul I Leoni for their campaign remarks. Assembly elections were held in Tamil Nadu in a single phase on Tuesday and registered 71.79% of the vote at the end of the day. Results will be announced on May 2. Also read: Social media helped hold politicians accountable for their offensive comments

