EU leaders pressure Erdogan over rights while stressing better links





This photo taken and released on April 6, 2021 by the Turkish Presidential Press Service shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receiving EU Council President Charles Michel (left) and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen ( right) at the Ankara Presidential Complex. DOCUMENT / PRESS OFFICE OF THE TURKISH PRESIDENCY / AFP The two most senior officials of the European Union on Tuesday expressed deep concerns about rights in Turkey while expressing hope for closer ties during their first meeting in a year with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel traveled to Ankara to test Erdogan’s stated commitment to improving relations after months of disputes. Tensions have escalated over Turkey’s hunt for gas in the contested waters of the eastern Mediterranean and aggressive foreign policy in North Africa and the Middle East. But the Turkish leader softened his rhetoric as the threat of EU sanctions escalated and US President Joe Biden replaced Erdogan’s friend Donald Trump in the White House. EU officials said von der Leyen and Michel wanted to set Erdogan’s terms on which they expected to build better relations with the strategic partner in the south-east of the bloc. The two emerged after nearly three hours of talks to stress that they had pressured Erdogan over Turkey’s deteriorating rule of law and crackdown on civil and political rights. “Human rights issues are not negotiable,” said von der Leyen. “They have top priority without any questions.” Michel said the two had “shared with President Erdogan our deep concerns about the latest developments with Turkey in this regard, in particular on freedom of expression and the targeting of political parties and the media”. An official in Brussels said after the meeting “that there will be no acceptance by member states and their public opinion for a positive agenda with Turkey” without improved rights. Focus on migrants Erdogan did not address reporters, but his office issued a statement reaffirming Turkey’s position that it wanted the EU “to take concrete steps to support a positive agenda.” “The end goal of Turkey’s European process is full membership,” Erdogan’s office said, referring to membership negotiations which have been frozen over the past decade. EU officials retorted that any improvement depended on how Erdogan – who was the leader when Turkey officially opened talks to join the bloc in 2005 – acted and whether he remained a constructive partner. Von der Leyen and Michel were careful to highlight the crucial role Turkey has played in stemming the refugee crisis in Europe by providing shelter for around four million people from Syria and other conflict zones. Turkey received millions of euros in aid under the 2016 deal and von der Leyen has said it is ready to update the terms of the deal. “A revised agreement on migration between Turkey and the EU, together with the main provisions contained therein, would go a long way to solving the refugee problem and revitalizing Turkey-EU relations with a positive agenda,” he said. she declared. ‘New momentum’ The EU has also suspended the possibility of visa liberalization and modernization of the 25-year-old customs union of both sides. But Tuesday’s talks came on the heels of Turkey’s withdrawal from a treaty to combat violence against women and the launch of an official attempt to shut down the country’s main pro-Kurdish party. Erdogan’s mixed messages – softening his foreign policy while hardening his stance at home – forced the bloc to calibrate its tone with particular care. “Turkey is showing its interest in re-engaging with the European Union in a constructive manner. And we have come to Turkey to give new impetus to the relationship,” von der Leyen stressed. The Turkish Presidency said Erdogan “noted that the EU should not allow some member states to hijack Turkey-EU ties.” Erdogan’s comment appeared to refer to pressure exerted by Greece and France in recent months for the bloc to sanction Turkey for its search for energy in the disputed waters of the eastern Mediterranean. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has spearheaded efforts to defuse tensions and avoid any repercussions that could force Erdogan to follow through on an earlier threat to open Turkey’s borders so that migrants can cross the Europe unhindered.

