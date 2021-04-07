NYCHA residents say former federal official Lynne Patton tricked them into ringing President Trump’s support for RNC video – CBS New York





NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A former Trump official admits she abused her position by tricking NYCHA residents into appearing to support Donald Trump.

NYCHA resident Carmen Quinones says she’s been a Democrat her entire life, but last summer she was featured in a video at the Republican National Convention.

READ MORE: 21 people injured in 8-alarm fire at Jackson Heights apartment building

In the video, a NYCHA resident said, “Bill de Blasio and the way he treated public housing residents is shameful… President Trump’s administration has opened its ears and listened.

As a director of the Department of Housing and Urban Development under former President Trump, Lynne Patton asked NYCHA residents about their housing conditions.

“The deal was that we were going to tell our story of social housing. It wasn’t done, ”Quinones told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

After the two-minute video aired on RNC in August, many featured tenants said they were tricked into ringing in favor of Trump.

READ MORE: NYPD: 1 suspect in custody after shooting involving police in Brooklyn

“We didn’t sign up for this,” Quinones said.

The nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a lawsuit against Patton, and on Tuesday the US Office of Special Advocates said it “had abused the authority of its federal position to help the campaign. Trump in violation of the Hatch Act ”.

As part of a civil settlement, Patton admitted the violation, the agency said. She was expelled from federal office for four years and had to pay a fine of $ 1,000.

“The real culprit is Trump. It wasn’t Lynne Patton. They threw her under the bus, ”Quinones said.

MORE NEWS: Police: Woman arrested after allegedly telling staff at Chinatown nail salon: ‘You brought the Corona to this country’

In a statement to the Washington Post on Tuesday, Patton claimed she had permission from the HUD attorney general and followed their directions to a T.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos