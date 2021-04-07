What does returning to normalcy mean with a prime minister like Boris Johnson? | Coronavirus

The pandemic has been going on long enough that it makes little sense to talk about a return to normalcy. We are grateful for the small emancipations, counting the days for shopping and beer gardens. But the world in which we have taken such things for granted is not the one in which we cautiously emerge.

Even Boris Johnson learned to manage expectations, having spent 2020 infeasibly promising freedom and relaxing when she was not safe. In his televised press conference On Monday, the Prime Minister said he was reluctant to give Fortune hostages. There could be some semblance of normalcy in June, he said.

A difference between appearance and reality could be the requirement to show proof of Covid negativity in order to access the services of a vaccination passport. Johnson confirmed the concept is in development, but is careful about the details.

Supporters of the idea see it as a minor bureaucratic intervention that can repopulate businesses with clients, reviving the country’s economy and its spirits. Opponents see it as an affront to freedom and a source of discrimination against the unvaccinated.

With opposition from Labor and dozens of Tory MPs, the system could struggle to secure a vote in the Commons. If Johnson was still a backbench MP, he would be with the rebellion. He would exploit Stasi analogies to denounce the project as unworkable and immoral; biometric monitoring through the back door.

Johnsons’ libertarian impulse can be numbed but not suppressed by pressure from the leadership of a government. He could have used the press conference to advocate for vaccine certification. Instead, he stressed that the plan was tentative. His eyes turned to the corners of the room, as they always do when he mentally walks through the emergency exits.

Johnson doesn’t really have a poker face. You can usually tell he’s bluffing because his lips are moving. But when he’s convinced he’ll get away with something, he cheekily stares at the camera. On vaccine passports, his instability presaged a retreat implementing a program for government vanity, but diluting it with enough exemptions to render it functionally useless.

The whole debate has an air of displacement activity. It is a rhetorical playground for politicians who like to argue from positions of ideological certainty, which has not been the best way to deal with the pandemic. Many MPs yearn for the restoration of normal politics as much as their constituents are eager to go to the pub.

But normalcy in the Westminster context describes something deeper than dining inside or shopping without a mask. It refers to a time when competition between the parties was underpinned by commonly respected agreements. Fighting in the political arena was fierce, but also constrained by unwritten codes of permitted conduct. There were rules.

This consensus was not reached until the first coronavirus infection occurred in Britain. Few of what was considered normal in British politics before 2016 have made it unscathed through the years of parliamentary trench warfare over Brexit. The ferocity of this fight has transcended party lines. The corrosive and relentless ugliness of the rhetoric, the hysterical accusations of betrayal, the blatant reversals of truth for the benefit of the campaign all combined to inflict trauma on British democracy. And he wasn’t treated because another trauma happened right behind him.

One of the consequences of this period was the notion that prime ministers were prevented from abusing their office by a sense of constitutional decorum. Johnson refuted this by illegally dissolving parliament in August 2019. The offense was overturned by the Supreme Court in September, but rewarded three months later with an electoral triumph.

Johnson goes on with his life believing that the rules apply to lesser people. His career has been built on the charismatic talent of persuading people to exempt him from ordinary standards of decent behavior. It has become a self-reinforcing myth of resilience. The more exposure he takes to blatant dishonesty, the less any impact anyone expects when accused of telling another lie.

If his followers could be repelled by deficiencies in his character, his various sinister and libidinous adventures would have done evil now. Every time he bounces back from being negligent or incompetent, it becomes harder and harder to imagine the extent of the harm needed to finish him off. He survived the setback and scandal that would once have cremated prime ministers. Because fallibility is so deeply ingrained in the Boris brand, it provides its own exemption.

It is a phenomenon of impressive durability, although it does not confer political immortality. The luck of the prime ministers will one day be exhausted. But that ignores the more conventional expectations that it should have come this far, speaking from the podium in the new 2.6m Downing Street briefing room, designed to confer pseudo-presidential authority, a huge union flag on each shoulder, presenting the government’s official roadmap to normal.

What does that word even mean with this Prime Minister? We can understand it in the context of the pandemic as the return to small pleasures and social proximity. It means familiarity. But in politics, what sounds familiar can be misleading, and Johnson is the master of that deception. He is adept at the occasional display of power, informal, uncontrolled, direct to the camera; government by strength of character. His gift is to make it feel natural, as if it had always been that way. But it is an accident of historical circumstance. It is the elision of the aftermath and the pandemic of Brexit. And this is not normal.