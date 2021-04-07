



Former US President Donald Trump criticized Georgia’s recently passed electoral law as “too weak”.

“I hope the RINOs are happy,” Trump wrote in a Tuesday statement criticizing the law. RINO is an initialism for Republicans in name only. The initialism is an insult to GOP members who do not represent the values ​​of the political party.

Georgia’s new electoral law limits postal and early voting, restricts ballot boxes and imposes strict new requirements on voter identification. It also allows the Republican-controlled State Election Commission to take over any county electoral boards it deems problematic.

“Georgia’s electoral reform law is far too weak and too flexible to guarantee true ballot integrity,” Trump wrote in his statement Tuesday. Trump also criticized the state for giving people “far too many days” to vote.

“Polling day is supposed to be polling day, not polling week or polling month. Too much ‘mischief’ can occur during this very long period,” Trump wrote. “You saw that in the 2020 presidential election. How’s Ruby Freeman doing?”

In this photo, Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty

Freeman is an elderly election worker who Trump has falsely accused of committing massive electoral fraud in Georgia after losing Georgia in the 2020 presidential election. Trump mentioned Freeman’s name 18 times during his phone call from January 2 to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the appeal, Trump asked Raffensperger to illegally alter the election results and said he would “take” Freeman, if given the chance.

Freeman’s family have reportedly been subjected to harassment, unwanted pizza deliveries and death threats after Trump and his legal team continually mentioned his name as a fraudster, according to NPR.

Since the loss of Georgia, Trump has repeatedly criticized Raffensperger and Republican state governor Brian Kemp. He continued to criticize them both in his statement on Tuesday.

Trump’s statement said the two “should have eliminated widespread mass mail voting without excuse, got rid of dangerous and unsecured drop boxes, and should have retained and EXPANDED signature verification to match the historical voting file, among other things. “

In his statement, Trump also accused Kemp of “giving in to the radical left-aroused crowd” for allowing that state to maintain the weekend vote, suggesting the left would label Kemp “racist” if he ended the practice.

“Well he kept it, and they still call him racist!” Trump wrote.

Georgia Republicans initially proposed a limit on early voting on weekends. However, many black churches have complained that this would impact their “souls at the polls” initiatives that help worshipers vote after church. Current Georgia law now requires counties to offer two voting days on Saturdays and also allows them to offer two Sundays.

After the 2020 election, the Trump campaign and Republican officials filed more than 60 court cases alleging massive voter fraud, albeit only in states where Biden won. Almost all the cases were dismissed or withdrawn from the courts for lack of evidence.

Two former Trump administration chiefs also said there was no evidence the election was stolen. Former Attorney General William Barr, head of the Department of Justice and Home Security, and Chris Krebs, former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the federal agency responsible for maintaining electoral security, declared then.

Many Democrats and businesses criticized Georgia’s new law as an undemocratic means of suppressing voters. Kemp and other state Republicans say he will in fact widen the vote.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

