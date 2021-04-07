China reveals cooperation with EU on green investment standards

<>

The Chinese central bank has revealed that it is cooperating with the European Union to converge taxonomies of green investments in the two markets, with the aim of implementing a jointly recognized classification system for the environmental credentials of companies here. the end of this year.

Yi Gang, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, said at the China Development Forum in March, that the central bank’s main goal over the next five years was to implement and standardize a green finance system in the country in coordination with global partners.

The bank said it was “urgent” to meet the targets of peaking national carbon emissions by 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2060, as promised by Chinese President Xi Jinping. last September.

To achieve these goals, the central bank chief said China is working with the EU to promote greater convergence of green finance and investment taxonomies.

Yi said deepening international cooperation on green finance, including discussing details on adopting and incorporating a globally recognized green taxonomy, will be discussed at the upcoming G20 summit, which is expected to take place. hold in Rome in October.

During the summit, the PBoC plans to establish a Sustainable Finance Study Group, with the US Treasury Department as the co-chair, to coordinate on developing a roadmap to advance sustainable finance.

“We will deepen cooperation with Italy, the United States and other G20 members, to discuss and design a comprehensive sustainable finance roadmap, to deepen discussions with various parties on topics such as reports and disclosure, as well as green taxonomy ”. Said Yi.

China’s pledge to cooperate to establish universal approaches to green investing came just days after the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation went into effect on March 10 for homes in fund operating or selling products in Europe.

European SFDR rules require asset managers to disclose any negative environmental and social impact of their investments and classify their products accordingly, but many asset managers in Asia have been left behind. uncertain on the extent to which they must comply.

China’s fund industry is behind Europe’s when it comes to developing a standardized framework for environmental, social and governance investments.

In 2019, the Chinese self-regulatory body, China Association of Asset Management, gave the ESG industry a kickstart asking asset managers to self-assess their green investment practices, to further encourage responsible investment in the country.

However, according to the latest version of AMAC report released in February, only 40 percent of the 37 retail fund companies in the sample said “green investing” had been built into their strategic planning.

Meanwhile, only a third of the sample retail fund companies had set green investing business goals and only 38.5% of them followed up to reveal whether they had met their internal goals.

Nonetheless, ESG, and green finance in particular, is advancing rapidly, with Chinese asset owners and managers stressing their willingness to develop proprietary approaches better suited to their national market and differing in some respects from usual practices in global markets. .

One example is the Chinese insurance giant, Ping An, which ad last year, he would create a “China-specific smart ESG rating system” which he said could help promote responsible investment in the country.

In the ESG universe, a framework for environmentally focused investment standards is likely to be an area where Chinese and European authorities are most easily able to find common ground to help do advance a mutual cause.

The EU’s long-term goal is to be carbon neutral by 2050, in line with commitments made under the Paris agreement on climate action.

In addition to the China-EU initiatives, a UK-China pilot program to encourage the disclosure of climate and environmental information was launched in 2018 by the PBoC and the Bank of England.

The pilot, which was to last four years, covered all financial sectors, including banking, asset management and insurance, with China’s E Fund Management, the country’s second-largest retail fund manager, being part of the first group of participants.

