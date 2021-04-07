European Union calls on foreign forces to leave Libya





The European Union reiterated a call for all foreign fighters to leave Libya as the war-torn country works towards a political solution to years of civil war. EU Council President Charles Michel reiterated the demand at a press conference in Tripoli on Sunday, calling it a prerequisite for Libya’s return to normal after a decade of intermittent civil war. The latest stalemate in the conflict has been seized by United Nations officials and US diplomats with a ceasefire the two sides agreed to last year. The deal stipulated that foreign fighters would leave Libya in January, although there were few signs of foreign mercenaries leaving the conflict in large numbers. Turkey began sending planes of Syrian fighters into the Libyan conflict in 2019 in response to an offensive against the UN-backed government in Tripoli by rogue Libyan military leader Khalifa Hifter. Russia, which backed Hifter, has also sent Syrian fighters into the conflict, along with Wagner’s paramilitary contractors, fighter jets and radar systems, alarming US officials. Michel on Sunday pledged EU support for the newly sworn Libyan unity government during his trip to the capital of North African countries over the weekend. The future of Libya is in your hands. You have a unique opportunity to build a united, sovereign, stable and prosperous country, he said in a statement. Michel met Tunisian President Kais Saeed in Tunis on Monday and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday in Ankara. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who also backed Hifter, agreed to the ceasefire late last year amid a US diplomatic push. Sisi also said last week that foreign mercenaries should leave the Libyan conflict during an appeal with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the Egyptian presidency. The United Arab Emirates and France have also supported Hifters’ ambitions. The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency reported late last year that the UAE may have partially funded Wagners operations in Libya. Sudanese mercenaries, at least some of them unwittingly, were allegedly tricked into fighting in the conflict by a UAE-based private security company. Thousands of foreign fighters are believed to remain in Libya despite the progress of the interim government ahead of national elections scheduled for December. A UN report recently called the international arms embargo against Libya completely ineffective. The new prime minister of the Libyan caretaker government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, was sworn in last month amid praise from Western officials. Michel on Sunday called Libyans’ political transition a historic moment and an opportunity for Libyans to rebuild [their] the country. Other EU officials will travel to Libya in the coming weeks, with the EU ambassador to the country due to return to Tripoli at the end of the month on Associated press reported.







