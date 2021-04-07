Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Is Sending ‘Mixed Signals’ Xi Jinping China Taiwan Beijing Taipei





Taiwan’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that China’s attempts at conciliation and military intimidation were sending mixed signals to residents of the island that China claims as its own territory to be won peacefully or by force. Joseph Wu noted that China had flown 10 fighter jets in the Taiwans Air Defense Identification Zone on Monday and recently deployed an aircraft carrier battle group for exercises in waters near the island, while Beijing has also expressed regret for a train crash in Taiwan last week that left 50 people dead. . On the one hand, they want to charm the Taiwanese people by sending their condolences, but at the same time, they also send their military planes and military ships closer to Taiwan with the aim of intimidating the people of Taiwan, ”Wu said. to journalists during a briefing at the ministry. The Chinese are sending very mixed signals to the Taiwanese people and I would characterize this as self-destructive, ”Wu said. China does not recognize the democratically elected government of Taiwan, and leader Xi Jinping has said that unification “between the parties cannot be postponed indefinitely. The vast improvements in China’s military capabilities and its growing activity around Taiwan have raised concerns in the United States, which is legally bound to ensure that Taiwan is able to defend itself and consider all threats to China’s security. island as matters of serious concern. ” The Chinese military said on Monday that the new naval exercises were aimed at helping it “safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, terms often interpreted as intended for Taiwan leaders who refused to give in to demands for Beijing to recognize the island as part of China’s territory. Taiwan and China parted ways in the midst of civil war in 1949, and most Taiwanese are in favor of maintaining the current state of de facto independence while engaging in solid economic exchanges with the mainland. China has also created the conditions for greater economic integration, while also targeting certain communities such as pineapple farmers in the hope of weakening their support for the island government. Chinese diplomatic pressure has also increased, reducing Taiwan’s number of formal diplomatic allies to just 15 and excluding its representatives from the World Health Assembly and other major international forums.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos