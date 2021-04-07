Letters: Disliking Boris Johnson is no reason to destroy Scotland

RUTH Marr (Letters, April 6) tells us that everything is rosy in the field of education in Scotland. Yet in December 2019, John Swinney admitted that four in 10 children in the poorest parts of Scotland were dropping out of primary school without achieving expected literacy levels. This means that they go to high school with one hand tied behind their back. Is it not surprising then that they are also underachieving in secondary school?

In the Program for the International Assessment of Pupils (PISA), Scotland’s record in reading, math and science subjects fell to pre-2012 levels. In the Scottish Parliament, these numbers were described as shameful, appalling and overwhelming. Mr Swinney has been a disaster for the Scottish education system and should really think about his position. We had the best universities in the world, but now we only have one in the top 30 in the world.

Independence, for its sake, will do nothing to improve the lives of the Scottish people. If I were the leader of the SNP, I would focus on how the party will improve our lives. How will this improve Scotland’s economy and explain to us its industrial strategy to make Scotland great again, knowing that we are already out of the EU and after independence we would be out? of the United Kingdom, doing trade with the world on WTO terms. Not loving like Boris Johnson is not reason enough to destroy Scotland for our grandchildren.

Finally, I would like to ask the SNP what currency Scotland will use, how it will float in global money markets, how much will it be worth against the Pound and the Euro when we go on vacation, for those who can afford it. allow it. , and how will the resulting high interest rates affect our mortgages?

I repeatedly requested this information from the SNP, but I hit a brick wall. Do its leaders not know it or have they not thought this far?

Tom Wylie, Elderslie.

* RUTH Marr maintains that the SNP government has provided its citizens with all the services it provides “for free”. Who does she think is paying for all of this?

In a population of around 4.5 million adults, only 2.5 million pay income tax. Almost 45% of all Scottish adults, or around two million, pay no income tax, so around 55% subsidize this premium – so not ‘free’ for everyone, and probably even more expensive because, inevitably, taxes will go up.

Isobel Hunter, Lenzie.

WORK AND TORIES AS BAD AS OTHERS

At the time of the Smith Commission deliberations on more powers for Holyrood, the Labor Party opposed the increase in powers. Since then, the Conservative government, which had previously proclaimed the English votes for English laws, has sought at every opportunity to undermine devolution and transfer powers over matters directly affecting Scotland to Westminster. Both Labor and Conservative parties have spoken out against Brexit, but now both back a deal that denies Scotland access to the EU’s single market and customs union despite the wish expressed by the UK. Scotland to remain in the EU with access to both.

There was a time when Labor reportedly campaigned against nuclear proliferation, but now it remains silent as the Tory government sets in motion plans to increase the potential devastation of Scotland’s largest city, as well as the major part of the central belt, while the real decision – manufacturers are happily enjoying the benefits of controlling most of the UK’s wealth from their isolated London bubble. (If there is no concern about the potential catastrophic consequences for the local population, why no influential entrepreneur is promoting the site previously proposed by Boris Johnson for “London Britannia Airport” on the Isle of Grain , in the Thames Estuary, as an alternative support site for British nuclear submarines which are unwanted in Scotland?)

Voters who in the past have supported either Labor or Conservatives should think again whether they really want their children to enjoy comparable standards set by our European neighbors. This is not simply a desire to restore the much-loved Erasmus program, but an argument aimed at all those who genuinely wish to build a more equal and prosperous society in Scotland. The only viable path is through independence and not through the London-based Labor or Conservative parties which will inevitably work together to deny children born in Scotland and wishing to live in Scotland a democratically free and ambitious future.

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry.

‘UNION 2’ DOES NOT WORK

I note an interesting historical perspective from Dr Allan Kennedy (“The Union could have been so different – and here’s how,” The Herald, April 6). It should be noted that apart from Cromwell’s interregnum, relations between England and Scotland were regulated by negotiators. At a time when many Scotland feel that the Union is no longer working for them and when England has returned to its historical disinterest (notably the members of the Conservative Party), there are no negotiators to “propose a solution”. solution to the constitutional quarrels of the 21st century ”.

No real surprise: the Union parliament is topped by a cabinet executive who poorly represents the four nations of the Union, and whose main function is the governance of England. Led by an English nationalist who lamented that a Scotsman should become Prime Minister (which, under English votes for English laws, is no longer feasible), but who surrounds himself with giant Union flags during briefings Commission on coronaviruses, it seems unlikely that the Union, as it is, could be. “Saved” by a union 2.

A confederation (or trade union) could work if Ireland were included, but, again, English sentiment under this populist regime would be opposed. The performer known as “Boris” is adored in England (especially by the media) but he is an obstacle to any solution of sharing sovereignty. Perhaps the Unionists could organize a fundraiser to buy him a villa in Tuscany or Mustique where he could retire and write his revealing memoirs.

GR Weir, Ochiltree.

* I BELIEVE that two main factors which ultimately prevailed from the Scottish point of view in reaching agreement on the liquidation of the Scottish Parliament in 1707, despite significant opposition inside and outside Parliament, were fairly straightforward . First, the assurance of cash from England for a number of members, reflected in the lyrics of the song “We are bought and sold for English gold / Such a bundle of rascals in a nation”.

Second, there was the weight of the simple argument, which proved convincing to many parliamentarians at the time, that they should consider the many material benefits to be derived from such an alliance with England. In these days of a pandemic, the strength of this argument can still be seen, the effectiveness of which will no doubt be tested in the elections in Holyrood next month.

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.

RENEWABLE ENERGIES CANNOT OPERATE THE NETWORK

SCOTTISH Renewables, the advocacy body funded by companies that generate renewable electricity recently issued a press release stating “97.4% of Scotland’s electricity use [was] encountered by renewable energies in 2020 ”.

It has in fact been achieved throughout the year largely by electricity from our nuclear power plants – primarily Torness running around the clock, supported in part by the gas station at Hunterston and Peterhead.

These stations provide a synchronous production support essential to the stability of the network which is increasingly threatened by the increase in the production of renewable energies. Both nuclear power plants will be phased out this decade and Scotland has no plans to replace them.

They are essential to provide rotational inertia which acts as a system damper during grid disturbances to keep frequency stable and localized, reactive power without watt, essential to keep voltage stable because grid load characteristics vary over time. during the day.

Without them and without the significant imports from Europe and England, a contribution that Scottish Renewables seems to have knowingly overlooked in its erroneous claim, for several long, quiet periods of the year when the wind provided no output, we would have been in the dark. black.

In addition, the £ 1billion DC interconnection of the Hunterston region of Wales in support of exports regularly fails and we the bill payers have to pay millions of pounds per year in duress payments. owners of wind farms to close.

Total renewable energy production in Scotland may, arithmetically, have equaled this percentage of our total annual use, but we cannot use it to operate our grid at the claimed level due to the increased stability risk and risk of loss. almost instantaneous collapse for several days at a time. No matter how many wind turbines we build, that won’t change.

So we end up with the wrong sound bite that will likely lead people living in Scotland, including our politicians, to believe that we can stably generate all of our electrical power by wind alone without critical electrical assistance from synchronous sources. additional.

DB Watson, Cumbernauld.

