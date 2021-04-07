Indo-Pakistani ties: Delhi must persist





The normalization of relations between India and Pakistan has hit a road start with the Pakistani government which recently made a dramatic turnaround on a decision it made only a day before regarding resuming trade with India. Last week, its Economic Coordinating Committee (ECC) gave its green signal to import cotton and sugar from India. However, a day later, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office overturned the decision. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that until India reconsiders its decision to revoke Jammu & Kashmirs autonomy, Pakistan will not resume trade with India. When the two countries announced in February that they would firmly adhere to the ceasefire along the Line of Control, it appeared they were looking to normalize relations, but Qureshi linking the talks to the reinstatement of Article 370 suggests that there are conflicting interests asserting themselves. in the complex politics of Pakistan.

Pressure from the Pakistani military is likely to have prompted the Imran Khan government to turn back on trade with India, with senior military officials themselves possibly under pressure after making the decision surprise at the ceasefire agreement. The military has a lot to gain from maintaining hostile relations with India. Not only may this justify endless increases in budget allocations for armaments, but the threat from India is also helping the military rulers to control their own officers and the country’s politicians. It is unfortunate that the civilian government did not resist the military. After all, restoring trade with India would benefit the Pakistani economy. Pakistan is grappling with severe inflation and importing basic commodities was among the measures the ECC, its main economic body, decided to keep inflation low. By suspending trade again, Pakistan risks losing. Islamabad once again cut off his nose for despite his face.

The hawks in India will use the Pakistani flip flops to argue that Delhi must abandon the effort to normalize relations with Pakistan because it is not productive. This is not true. The developments of the past year have shown that India’s great strategic challenge is China. A return to the wisdom of the Vajpayee era clearly dictates that it is better to normalize relations with Pakistan so that you can play in the bigger league. India must continue its talks with Pakistan, as frustrating as it may be to do so. Normalizing relationships is never a smooth, trouble-free process. There are spoilers in both countries who wish to derail the process. Delhi must be patient with Pakistan.

