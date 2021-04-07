PM Modi urges people to focus on fighting Covid-19 by taking all precautions

On World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to focus on fighting the coronavirus by taking all precautions, including wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly and by following other protocols.

PM Modi’s appeal comes amid a recent surge in Covid-19 cases with more than a lakh of new infections per day being reported twice for the first time this year.

Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “#WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all who work day and night to keep our planet healthy.

“It is also a day to reaffirm our commitment to support research and innovation in the field of health,” added the Prime Minister.

#WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all who work day and night to keep our planet healthy. It is also a day to reaffirm our commitment to supporting research and innovation in the field of health. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2021

PM Modi also said: “On #WorldHealthDay, let’s keep the focus on the fight against COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions, including wearing a mask, washing hands regularly and following other protocols. . “

“At the same time, take whatever steps you can to build immunity and stay fit,” he said in a series of tweets.

“The Indian government is taking many measures, including Ayushman Bharat and Prime Minister Janaushadhi Yojana, to ensure people have access to affordable and high quality health care,” Prime Minister Modi said.

India is also leading the world’s largest vaccination campaign to strengthen the fight against Covid-19, the prime minister said.

World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated annually on April 7 under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since its inception at the First Health Assembly in 1948 and since its entry into force in 1950, the celebration has aimed to raise awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of ​​concern to WHO.