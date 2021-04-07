Pro-Trump lawyer challenges SC GOP chairman





Cheers erupted from the mostly unmasked crowd that filled a Hilton hotel ballroom in Greenville, SC on Tuesday as more than 400 Republicans from across the state came to see a pro-Trump lawyer which openly supports many conspiracy theories and is currently under federal investigation. for alleged electoral fraud in Georgia. Lin Wood, 68, insists that he had no intention of going into politics, but that divine intervention and a desire to support his neighbors is at the root of his campaign to become the next president of the Grand Old Party of South Carolina. In February, specifically February 1, because I’ve posted about this, you know it’s time to close the Georgia book, open a new book, and live in South Carolina. Political thought has never crossed my mind. I wasn’t even approached until maybe two weeks ago, “Wood said. He is a strong supporter of Donald Trump, but the 45th president has endorsed current SC GOP chairman Drew McKissik. . It’s nice to be appreciated. You get an endorsement like that from the President of the United States, it’s always a big day, “said McKissick, who has served as SC GOP chairman since 2017.” But I have to share the feelings he has expressed and this support with the other members of our party. I This means that all of the team members over this last cycle have helped make it happen. Wood was the keynote speaker of the Tuesday evenings “The SC Peoples’ America FIRST”, Republican platform MAGA event, where he spoke for over 45 minutes before speaking with If Donald Trump endorsed Mr. McKissick, I still love Donald Trump, ” said Wood, “Nothing is going to change your mind about a man who I believe is doing God’s will for him. th country, which represents patriotism. cares about freedom. A man who fought you for four years and will continue to fight for you the people – Donald Trump is my friend. Across the way from the hotel, in another ballroom, the Greenville SC GOP organized registrations to be delegates to the party. Many members of the MAGA event entered the delegate line following Wood’s remarks. These people are signing up here tonight to make decisions about the leadership of the Republican Party for the next two years, “said Nate Leupp, Chairman of the Greenville Republican Party. Leupp is stepping down, encouraging anyone interested to come forward. The SC GOP Convention, where the new party leadership will be selected, will take place in May.

GREENVILLE, SC –

Cheers erupted from the mostly unmasked crowd that filled a Hilton hotel ballroom on Tuesday in Greenville, South Carolina.

More than 400 Republicans from across the state had come to see a pro-Trump lawyer who openly supports many conspiracy theories and is currently under federal investigation for alleged electoral fraud in Georgia.

Lin Wood, 68, insists that he had no intention of going into politics, but that divine intervention and a desire to support his neighbors is at the root of his campaign to become the next president of the Grand Old Party of South Carolina.

In February, specifically February 1, because I’ve posted about this, you know it’s time to close the Georgia book, open a new book, and live in South Carolina. Political thought has never crossed my mind. I wasn’t even approached until maybe two weeks ago, ”said Wood.

He is a strong supporter of Donald Trump, but the 45th president has endorsed current SC GOP chairman Drew McKissik.

It’s nice to be appreciated. You get an endorsement like that from the President of the United States, it’s always a beautiful day, ”said McKissick, who has served as SC GOP chairman since 2017.“ But I have to share the sentiments he expressed and this support with others. in our party. I mean, everyone who was on the team over this last cycle helped make this happen.

Wood was the keynote speaker at “The SC Peoples’ America FIRST,” MAGA Republican Platform Event, where he spoke for over 45 minutes before speaking with gatherers and signing autographs.

If Donald Trump endorsed Mr. McKissick, I still love Donald Trump, “said Wood,” Nothing is going to change my mind about a man who I believe is doing God’s will for this country, who represents patriotism . It cares about freedom. A man who fought for four years and who will continue to fight for you the people – Donald Trump is my friend.

Across the way from the hotel, in another ballroom, the Greenville SC GOP organized registrations to be delegates to the party.

Many members of the MAGA event entered the delegate line following Wood’s remarks.

These people are signing up here tonight to be the decision makers on who leads the Republican Party for the next two years, ”said Nate Leupp, Chairman of the Greenville Republican Party.

Leupp is leaving this position, encouraging anyone interested to come forward.

The SC GOP convention, where the new party leadership will be selected, will take place in May.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos