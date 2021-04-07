Politics
Biden did not confront Xi Jinping over claims China misled the world about the origins of the pandemic
PJoe Biden, a resident, said on Tuesday that he had not confronted Chinese President Xi Jinping over allegations that the Chinese Communist Party misled the world at the start of the pandemic, although Biden did interviewed with Xi in February.
Officials in the Trump and Biden administrations said the Chinese government had worked for more than a year to thwart an independent investigation into the origins of the virus, which has killed 2.86 million people worldwide, according to at Johns Hopkins University, and the two administrations cast doubt on how a joint World Health Organization-China study published last month was conducted in early 2021. The epidemic is widely believed to have started to grow. Wuhan, China, but officials and Chinese state news agencies have repeatedly tried to blame the U.S. military without evidence.
During a Tuesday afternoon press briefing, Biden was asked whether he had spoken with Xi to ask if China had misled the world.
No, I haven’t had this conversation with President Xi, ”Biden said.
Biden and Xi spoke by phone on February 10 and discussed a range of points, but not allegations that China has prevented investigations or covered up the origins of the pandemic, according to a White House reading out loud of the call.
UNITED STATES CONDEMNS CHINA ON FALSE COVID-19 CLAIMS
Biden’s State Department, however, recently issued a rare reprimand for China’s continued efforts to assert unsubstantiated COVID-19 claims from the U.S. military.
The United States condemns the PRC’s false, baseless and unscientific claims that undermine the spirit and purpose of an impartial investigation into origins, a State Department spokesperson told the United States. Washington Examiner. We remain concerned about the misleading alternative theories about the origins of the virus put forward by the PRC. We cannot know the origins of the virus and its spread until the PRC provides a full account of the actions it has taken and full transparency of the knowledge it had at the start of the COVID epidemic- 19. ”
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has argued for over a year the baseless claims about the US military, including Fort Detrick in Maryland, and he revived claims last week. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying Student US military claims, too, the next day.
A Pentagon spokesperson pointed out Washington Examiner to his declaration saying it was a myth that visiting U.S. service members were the source of the coronavirus outbreak. The Defense Department criticized the Chinese government “as being irresponsible and unnecessary in tackling the pandemic the world faces today.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said On March 30, the Chinese government should have provided more comprehensive data on the early stages of the outbreak and said the WHO-China team had not fully investigated the potential of COVID-19 from an accidental leak. from a laboratory in Wuhan, a hypothesis that he insisted that further study was still needed despite being called “extremely unlikely” by the WHO-China team.
A Trump State Department fact sheet on the declassified Wuhan Institute of Virology in mid-January assessed that lab workers fell ill with COVID-19-like symptoms before the wider outbreak of Wuhan in 2019 and that the Wuhan laboratory had conducted secret experiments with the Chinese. military research and gain of function.
Antony Blinken, Secretary of State for Biden, throw doubt on the WHO-China report, saying: We have real concerns about the methodology and process that followed this report, including that the government in Beijing apparently helped draft it. Blinken largely dodged the question of whether China should be punished.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
The State Department and a number of US allies released a joint statement criticizing the WHO-China report last week, saying that “we are joining together to express common concerns over the recent study organized by the WHO in China. .
Former President Donald Trump’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield said in March that COVID-19 was likely the result of an accidental escape from the Wuhan laboratory.
There is no doubt that the CCP has actively engaged in a cover-up designed to hide data, hide relevant public health information, and crack down on doctors and journalists who have tried to warn the world, a report said. from the House GOP Foreign Affairs Committee in September, adding: Senior CPC leaders, including CPC Secretary General Xi Jinping, knew a pandemic was underway weeks before it was announced. By reacting in a transparent and accountable manner, the CCP could have supported the global public health response and exchanged information with the world on how to deal with the virus. It is likely that the ongoing pandemic could have been avoided had they done so, saving hundreds of thousands of lives and the world from an economic crisis.
