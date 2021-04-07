My loyalty is put to the test, Jahangir Tareen transmits to Imran Khan





Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen said on Wednesday his loyalty was being tested. Tareen was addressing the media in a Lahore banking court. A banking court extended the provisional bail granted to Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and two other defendants in a money laundering case. The court extended their provisional bail before the arrest until April 10 due to the absence of Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan.

Not one or two but three FIRs were registered against me. My question is the same from day one that there are over 80 sweets in Pakistan, why am I chosen? I am forced to ask why I am subjected to this vindictive action? asked the head of the separate PTI. My loyalty [to the party] is being tested. I have been facing the sugar board for a year and have been silent the entire time, he argued.

He demanded that those behind the act of revenge against him be exposed. [Prime Minister] Imran Khan can expose these elements, he said.

Tareen also criticized, what he called, his trial in the media asking if the cases against him are too weak to go to court, this contempt is widespread on him in the media. He believed that the PTI would also suffer if it separated. However, he made it clear that he was and will remain a part of the party.

I do not intend to meet [PPP co-chairman Asif Ali] Zardari, he said, referring to rumors suggesting he would join the PPP. There is no truth in such a speech, he said in no uncertain terms.

FIA attacks JKT

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed two FIRs against Jahangir Tareen and two other family members in connection with the sugar scandal and money laundering charges. FIA Lahore has registered lawsuits against JWD Sugar Mills CEO Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and his son-in-law in the sugar scam.

More than three billion rupees laundering money by showing investments in a closed factory, according to FIR.

The investigative agency also charged Tareen and others with illegal sugar hoarding, embezzlement and cheating in the FIR. The CEO of JWD Sugar Mills, in an act of counterfeiting, transferred 3.14 billion rupees to a private company, according to the FIR.

In another FIR, the FIA ​​accused Amir Waris, a confidant of Tareen, of carrying out illegal transactions from the company’s accounts and drawing more than two billion rupees. Waris illegally deposited the amount into the personal accounts of Jahangir Tareen and members of his family.

Read more: Electric corridors extended their association with sweets

During the investigation, a fake account was also found, which was used for around six billion rupees of illegal transactions, according to FIR. The fake account was used for transactions in the accounts of various Jahangir Tareen companies.

Commission of Inquiry Report: PM Khan’s Boldest Decision to Date?

It is important to note that by 2020, following the shortage of wheat flour in the country and the ensuing price hikes, sugar had also disappeared from the market. Taking note of the situation, the Prime Minister formed a committee to find out who was responsible for the crises.

The Prime Minister had formed two high-level committees headed by the Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with a senior official from the Intelligence Bureau and the DG of the Punjab anti-corruption establishment to investigate the causes behind the crises and the rise in the prices of these raw materials. The prime minister further ordered the sugar committee to conduct a forensic analysis of the sweets in order to further broaden the findings.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the reports of the commissions of inquiry investigating the sugar and wheat crises in the country were made public on April 4, 2020. According to the commission of inquiry, there are six groups which control about 51% of sugar production in Pakistan, JKTs Group JDW controls 19.97% of production, RYK Group (Khusro Bakhtiar) group controls 12.24%, Al-Moiz Group controls 6.8%, Tandlianwala Group 4.9%, Omni Group 1.7% and the Sharif family own 4.5% of production.

Some speculation suggests that the report may never be made public. Interestingly, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, then Federal Minister of Railways, claimed on a private talk show that the report was unlikely to be released. There won’t be a report, I think, he said. Any report can disrupt the political process in the country, therefore, I think there may be tactics to delay the report, he added.

JKT was a big challenge?

Tareen, a senior PTI executive, has previously questioned the criteria underlying the audit of its nine sugar factories and the selection process by the committee formed to probe the issue. He also rejected the report on the sugar crisis. The PTI chief said he did not object to the audit of his sweets under the committee.

Will the commission find out the reality behind all the sweets in Pakistan after auditing the nine mills? said the businessman. There is also speculation that the prime minister might have some idea that Pakistan’s flawed justice system cannot punish the Mafia, but he still ordered the report to be made public.

In Pakistan, politically powerful people have never been fairly tried and sentenced in court. The problem, some experts argue, is an effective Pakistani legal system that lacks the competence and a strong will to punish powerful people.

Read more: SC Enables Government to Tackle Those Involved in Recent Sugar Crisis

In this case, some experts fear that the sugar mafia is getting away with these allegations for technical reasons. There has already been a decision by the CHS declaring the constitution of the commission illegal.

