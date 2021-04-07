Erdogan receives senior EU officials in Ankara

Amid signs of improving ties between Turkey and the EU, the Turkish president received senior EU officials on an official visit to the country on Tuesday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Charles Michel, Head of the Council of the EU, and Ursula von der Leyen, Head of the European Commission, at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

After the nearly three-hour meeting, during a press conference to the EU delegation in Turkey, Michel said: “The EU is ready to present a concrete program to strengthen cooperation in the fields of economics and immigration, and inter-societal links. “

He added that the EU recognizes the strategic importance of mutually beneficial and positive relations with Turkey and of security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Leyen stressed that the visit was aimed at boosting Turkish-European relations, adding that areas of mutually beneficial cooperation were covered during their meeting with Erdogan.

Noting that Turkey is currently hosting 4 million refugees, Leyen stressed that Brussels will continue to provide assistance to them and their host country.

Regarding the intense mutual economic relations between the two sides, she stressed that the EU is Turkey’s biggest export and import partner.

She said that Brussels and Ankara would continue to face the current challenges in implementing their customs union and would eventually start working on its update, referencing a 1995 trade deal between Turkey and the bloc.

Leyen said the meeting with Erdogan took place in a sincere atmosphere and expressed his intention to build better relations.

However, she said the parties were still in the initial stages of this effort, adding that the weeks and months to come would show possible progress.

Agreeing with Leyen on the multidimensional and extensive nature of relations between Turkey and the EU, Michel said that efforts to deepen cooperation with Ankara in the economy, immigration and inter-societal relations will continue in a gradual manner. and proportional.

He praised Turkey’s efforts to welcome the refugees and confirmed Leyen’s position that the EU should continue to provide assistance to Turkey in this context.

Michel also noted that the EU’s concerns about the rule of law in Turkey had been conveyed to President Erdogan during the meeting.

The head of the EU Council also held a meeting with the US ambassador to Turkey on Monday evening.

According to an EU source who spoke on condition of anonymity, the US and the EU share a number of concerns, but are equally fully aligned with the need for a stable and secure environment in the eastern Mediterranean. and a positive and mutually beneficial relationship between the EU. and Turkey.

Washington and Brussels agree that it is up to Turkey to seize the opportunity, the source noted.

Tensions have been high for months in the eastern Mediterranean as EU member Greece challenged Turkey’s rights to energy exploration.

Turkey – the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean – has sent drill ships to explore for energy resources on its continental shelf, asserting its rights in the region as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Greece has made claims of a maximalist maritime territorial border based on small islands a few kilometers off the Turkish coast. To reduce tensions, Ankara called for dialogue and negotiations to ensure an equitable sharing of the region’s resources.