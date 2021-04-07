Trump’s GOP obsession gives Biden an opening





As President Joe Biden sells popular Covid-19 bailout, highlights accelerated nationwide vaccination effort, positions himself to benefit from a surge in economic growth after the pandemic, and tackles economic inequalities in society American, the GOP seems to act on the temperament of the last president. At times the party seems trapped in a perpetual primary race, shaping positions that seem best suited to nurture Fox News’ warriors of culture.

The party spent the first months of the Biden administration rewriting election laws to suppress minority votes, denying the truth about Trump’s insurgency on Capitol Hill, raging against vaccine passports and destroying science with openings states that threaten to cause unnecessary pandemic deaths.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has unleashed a fearsome attack on “awakened” businesses that reacted to discriminatory election law in Georgia. McConnell, at least in his rhetoric, looked a lot like the former president. “Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box,” said the Republican of Kentucky. In fact, what Georgian voters rejected at the polls – which prompted the GOP to change the laws – was a second term for Trump and two Republican senators.

McConnell’s threat of big business consequences has also resounded with Trumpian bluster as no one thinks the GOP – or the Kentuckian, who has built a career defending corporate money in politics – suddenly turns into an activist. of Occupy Wall Street. Still, it was a candid kick for a minority leader best known for playing the long game, with the veteran senator well aware it will make conservative headlines and could help ease his estrangement from Trump’s core voters. .

The most eye-catching current story about the Republican Party today is not how it rallies to thwart Biden’s increasingly radical presidency. It is the multiple scandals that are tearing Trump representative Matt Gaetz apart, the latest being a New York Times report on Tuesday night that alleged the Florida Republican asked for a preventive pardon for himself and his congressional allies in the end. of the mandate of the former president. Gaetz refuses to show contrition in a defiant, unapologetic attitude reminiscent of his mentor. With few Republicans rushing to defend him, it has been an unwanted distraction for the GOP as they attempt to reposition the party for the 2022 election. Another of the most visible Republicans this year has been the first pro term. -Trump Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her conspiracy theories and spreading false stories about Trump’s electoral loss.

The party’s strategy reflects the view of much of its militant grassroots voters – among whom Trump remains deeply popular with an audience that is fully convinced of the former president’s lies about stealing the last election. But it’s far from clear that the Trump-style outcry is proving to be an effective countercurrent to Biden, as he rushes to give a lasting liberal imprint to social policy that echoes Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson. .

Trump still leads the GOP

While making a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago shortly after Trump left the White House, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a signal that he believed to keep fans of Make America Great Again on its side was a passport to power in the legislative elections of 2022.

But it remains an open question whether this is a winning message among suburban voters who have deserted the GOP amid disgust at Trump’s antics. Populism brought Trump to power. But now that he’s not in the White House, ad hoc appeals to his base do little to build a cohesive rhetorical and philosophical alternative to Biden’s great governing power. The party lacks the kind of conservative doctrine and clear platform that drove Newt Gingrich to the president’s hammer in the 1994 midterm election, nor even the clear message that helped George W. Bush win the House. Blanche in 2000.

It’s not like there aren’t good targets for Republicans. Biden was first caught off guard amid a wave of child migrants at the border when he changed the former president’s tough immigration policies. The problem is where the president has significant vulnerabilities, according to polls. But Gaetz’s firestorm, coverage of the GOP voter suppression, and heart-wrenching testimony in the George Floyd death trial have thwarted Republican efforts to keep Biden in place on immigration matters.

Biden’s new cause, a $ 2 trillion infrastructure bill that represents his latest attempt to reorient the economy towards America’s working and middle class, should also offer Republicans choices. The party takes a familiar approach, calling the massive bill nothing more than a massive tax hike to fuel liberal far-left agendas. Still, it begs the question whether this approach fits the country’s current mood during a pandemic in which sweeping government action to address issues has seen some kind of revival.

Just as the GOP has left Biden a clear field to claim credit for any economic recovery by opposing the Covid relief bill, there is a chance that his obstruction to infrastructure could turn out to be a liability. . There is no sign, for example, that Republicans have an alternative plan to help the many elderly and disabled Americans who need home health care – which the President is targeting under his broad definition of “infrastructure.” It can also be risky to oppose a corporate tax rate hike from 21% to 28% after large corporations had a windfall during the Trump years.

Trump’s influence is national

The warriors of Republican culture do not operate only in Washington. Governors across the country – including several who might hope to woo Trump’s flock in possible White House races in 2024 – are also making headlines, attempting to use the frenzied battle for voter suppression to their advantage.

Dismissing criticism of Georgia’s restrictive voting rights law, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp essentially pulled a page out of Trump’s playbook when he dealt with the fallout from Major League Baseball that resulted in the All-Star game of this summer from Atlanta. In a formatting exercise, he blamed Democrats for backlash over law passed by the Republican-controlled legislature, accusing their “lies” about the legislation cost “hard-working Georgians” a paycheck. pushing baseball to move the game to Denver.

Striking a buzzword sure to resonate with the GOP nationally, Kemp argued that the movement was the product of “cancel culture,” a favorite slogan of the former president, who used as a defense whenever its attempts to stoke the culture wars came. under fire.

Trying to deflect critics for their role in legislation that will disproportionately make the vote of black Americans, Kemp and other Republicans have suggested that the community is now paying an economic price because of corporate activism on the right to vote. The governor of Georgia said the nation should interpret the MLB ruling to mean that “cancellation culture and partisan activists are coming for your business. They are coming for your game or event in your hometown, and they are coming all the way. cancel, sports the way you make a living, and they will stop at nothing to silence us all. “

Republican National President Ronna McDaniel echoed these talking points in a Fox News interview in which she said the “little person” in Georgia will ultimately be harmed by MLB’s actions. “Atlanta, a predominantly black city, these hot dog vendors, these hotels, these businesses that have been wiped out by the pandemic,” McDaniel said. “They are hurting the little guy based on a lie told by the President, by President Joe Biden.” The president erred in suggesting that the Fishing State had reduced voting hours on Election Day. But most of the evidence suggests the law makes it more difficult for black Georgians to vote.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, another Trump sidekick, linked MLB action to what she saw as a submission to political correctness when football and basketball stars spoke out in in favor of the Black Lives Matter protests last year that followed George Floyd’s death while under arrest. by a Minneapolis police officer.

“Like @nfl and @nba before it, @mlb is the latest professional sports league used and harassed by the most radical liberal groups in this country,” Noem said in a recent tweet, adding the hashtag #GetWokeGoBroke.

After calling on Republicans last weekend to boycott businesses that vote on the franchise, Trump weighed in with similar mockery of “awake” businesses in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday: “They’re awake and awake is not good for our woke is not good, “Trump said when asked for his opinion on the MLB decision.

Apparently alluding to several restrictive ballot bills submitted to the Texas legislature – which led companies like American Airlines and Dell to register their opposition before the bills became law – Trump also warned that the companies might pay a higher price to speak up. the Lone Star State.

“Let them try to boycott Texas. Texas will teach them a lesson, which I can tell you. Let them try,” Trump told Newsmax. “Look, this is crazy what’s going on, it shouldn’t happen, frankly these companies should stay out of this, because they just make people worse and people are not satisfied.”

“If Republican conservatives ever got together,” the former president added, they would boycott companies critical of the legislation and “those companies that are so above it all, you would find they would come back very quickly. . But right now the liberals, the radical left, the Democrats, they’re playing a much harder game. “

His comments were a reminder that the former president isn’t just threatening the Republican Party, he’s changed the way he conducts politics, a lasting legacy and a set of tactics the GOP doesn’t seem willing to give up anytime soon.

