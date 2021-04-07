India-Pakistan ties: the front of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace offer





Khan may boast that his government and military are on the same page, but it’s no secret that Pakistan’s real center of power is the military, not its legislature. (Photo source: IE)

By Farooq Wani,

As news of a ceasefire agreement being reached between the Indian and Pakistani armies broke, the doves in India were overjoyed and began demanding that New Delhi immediately react positively and do something about it. advance the resolution of all outstanding issues with Islamabad. Opinion that Pakistan appeared to be seriously smoking the peace pipe this time was reinforced when the Pakistan Economic Coordination Committee (CEC) announced its approval to allow the importation of cotton and sugar from the country. ‘India. However, with Pakistan’s Federal Cabinet overturning that decision in less than 24 hours, it was clear that the optimism that Islamabad was serious about normalizing relations with New Delhi was misplaced.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi defended the Cabinets’ decision on the grounds that there can be no normalization of relations until New Delhi overturns its decision to repeal Article 370 of its constitution which granted special status in Jammu and Kashmir. However, given that this is exactly what Prime Minister Khan said immediately after New Delhi’s revocation of Section 370, why the ECC made the announcement of the imports is puzzling for two reasons. : First, how could the ECC make a decision that would violate the government’s stated position on this issue? ? Second, since the ECC works under the direction of government, how is it possible that it did not consult and obtain government approval before making this announcement? So, it is obvious that there is much more than what we see!

Khan may boast that his government and military are on the same page, but it’s no secret that Pakistan’s real center of power is the military, not its legislature. So even though the ECC’s decision was a win-win situation for Pakistan, the only plausible reason Islamabads flip-flopped on the import issue was that it did not fit the armies’ objective of maintaining the kashmir kettle boiling. So, although irrational and embarrassing, Khan was forced by the military to overturn the ECC’s decision and it begs a question: were he and his army chief really serious while making big announcements about the desire. Pakistanis of peaceful neighborhood relations?

Pakistanis’ record of repairing fences with India has been extremely poor. He responded to then-Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayees’ openness to peace through the Lahore Bus Initiative by entering through the Line of Control (LoC) and occupying Indian territory. in Kargil and contrary to its big claims, the Pakistani army continues to provide safe sanctuaries and feed terrorists. groups waging proxy war in J&K. So, Khan complains that with India it is very unfortunate that we tried to solve our problems through dialogue as civilized neighbors, but it did not work, is both laughable and a classic example of kettle calling the black pot.

It is questionable that if Pakistan does not really want to normalize its relations with India, then why is it making such a fuss about peace. The answer is simple; it does so only to deceive the international community and is motivated by the need to win the favor of the US administration under Joe Biden and impress the FATF, which kept Pakistan on its gray list until June of this year. At the same time, to link the normalization of Indo-Pakistani relations to the overthrow of the repeal of Article 370, only to avoid being accused of having compromised on the Kashmir issue by the public at the house and the separatist lobby of J&K. Another reason is some developments in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK).

Pakistan has consistently taken advantage of PaK’s strategic geographic location to achieve its strategic and economic goals. It is wedged between India and China, which are the two fastest growing economies in the world, but remains extremely backward and over the years residents have accused Pakistani security forces of unlawful encroachment. In recent years there has also been growing resentment against Pakistan among the residents of PaK and the illegal annexation of Gilgit -Baltistan with Pakistan making it their fifth province has further alienated the people.

The fact that Pakistan is not serious about peace with India is proven by the sudden surge of attacks on security personnel and politicians in Kashmir, which left seven dead after the announcement of the ceasefire. -fire. This trend towards terrorist violence is not a new phenomenon at J&K. Pakistan has constantly encouraged such activities in order to continue its false account of widespread unrest at J&K and to disrupt dialogue. In 2000, 35 Sikhs were killed in the village of Chittisinghpura on the eve of US President Bill Clinton’s state visit to India and the attack on Pathankot Air Base in 2016 came just a week after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

The current wave of attacks comes as tourism in Kashmir resumed after COVID and the repeal of Section 370. This year, tourism in Kashmir has found an unusual brand ambassador in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted, Whenever you take advantage, visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the picturesque Tulip Festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the upsurge in militant activities has naturally increased fears among civilians of being caught in a new web of violence, which would undermine all hopes of reviving tourism. This is a matter of grave concern and the people of Kashmir must understand that such acts of violence only hurt the locals.

In pursuit of a hostile foreign program, some wish to project Kashmir as a dangerous place. Thus, the people of Kashmir should refrain from falling into a trap set by foreign sponsored propagandists to drive a wedge between themselves, the security forces and the government. Instead of being misled by vested interests, Kashmiris should carefully consider what is fed to them and encourage progressive thinking and action and the whole push should be towards progress and prosperity.

India is sensitive to the fact that peace in the neighborhood is both important and beneficial and therefore does not hesitate to speak even with an adversary since dialogue bears fruit. It is for this reason that India has responded with cautious optimism by leaving all doors open. However, the path to peace cannot override the national interest. If Pakistan stops supporting J&K terrorism and is ready to come to the negotiating table with a realistic agenda, then talks can move forward very quickly and relations normalized. However, if he continues to follow his stupid and abrasive diplomacy by holding the peace negotiations hostage to the Kashmir issue, then there is no point in India wasting its time responding to duplicate overtures from Islamabads.

(The author is editor Brighter Kashmir, columnist, political analyst and TV commentator. Email: [email protected] The opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.)

