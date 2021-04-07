Cypriot businesses dismayed by Boris Johnson’s ambiguity over overseas travel





Prime Minister Boris Johnsons reluctance confirming the date on which overseas travel will be allowed for UK citizens has prolonged uncertainty in the already besieged Cypriot tourism industry. However, despite the negative impact on short-term bookings, Cypriot businesses are quietly optimistic that the proposed May 17 date for overseas travel could still arrive. Boris Johnson’s announcement was in a nutshell quite reassuring as it gave hope that the May 17 might not be as inaccessible. This gives us hope that the start of the package holiday could be earlier than expected, said Andy Christodoulides, Sea Island Travels. Sea Island Travel represents Jet2holidays in Cyprus and is one of the island’s largest tour operators for UK tourists coming to Cyprus. Although bookings are reduced to a trickle, we are confident that there will be an increase in demand once the UK government becomes more specific and confirms its revised guidelines on overseas travel, added Christodoulides. Things are slightly different for agencies that do not deal with visitors to Cyprus who are not just tourists or leisure enthusiasts. We mainly work with corporate travel and special interest groups, which should start well from September. We hope that by then the vaccinations will have progressed to a satisfactory point and to a level which could again facilitate group travel. The summer months are a time of family travel and recreation. No one really knows when Boris Johnson will confirm that open travel from the UK can resume, especially after Brexit, as the UK is not bound by any EU travel directives, Drakos chief executive explained DMC, Orestis Aristides. We are confident that as more people get vaccinated, agencies, hotels, airlines and governments will commit to reopening travel. I believe the coming demand of the summer months will help unravel the vicious cycle the pandemic has caused, Aristide added. The hospitality industry has expressed unhappiness with Johnsons lacking an exact date for overseas travel, but estimates the second half of the tourist season will be much busier than the first few months of the season. Johnsons’ vague statement is certainly a negative development for us, as no specific date for overseas travel has been provided. This will certainly affect bookings and keep the tourism industry and the UK market as a whole on life support, said Paphos-based Panayiotis Kyprianou, director of business development for Anassa Hotels. There is enormous uncertainty, especially for the first few months of the season. But as for the second half of the season, which is August to October, current indications are that the market is moving well, Kyprianou added. The immediate sense of disappointment coupled with the quiet optimism flowing from the proposed May 17 date is shared in Limassol. “Despite the promise to clarify international travel, Boris Johnson has dismissed the issue entirely, saying the travel task force is still working on the next steps,” said Kratinos Socratous, director of sales and marketing at Parklane, a resort and luxury spa in Limassol I cling to the fact that he more or less reconfirmed May 17 as the “kick off” for overseas travel, Socratous concluded.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos