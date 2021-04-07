SPECIAL REPORT: OU political expert discusses President Biden’s massive expectations after Trump era, amid COVID-19 pandemic





OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) When Joe Biden became President of the United States, expectations for him were high, perhaps unprecedented.

Biden was facing a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that had already claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of lives, a struggling economy that had been weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic and a divided nation that was becoming increasingly characterized by vitriol.

FILE – On January 6, 2021, violent insurgents, loyal to supporters of President Donald Trump, attempt to cross a police barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington. A month ago, the U.S. Capitol was besieged by Trump supporters angry at the loss of the former president. As lawmakers inside voted to affirm President Joe Biden’s victory, they walked into the building and barged inside. (AP Photo / John Minchillo, file)

Rage and vitriol boiled over when a mob of insurgents stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in support of outgoing President Donald Trump, in a bid to prevent confirmation of the 2020 presidential election results .

Biden calls on crowd to back down, urges restoring decency

Biden was sworn in outside Capitol Hill two weeks after insurgents besieged him. In his inaugural address, he spoke about repairing and healing deep fractures in American society.

“Over the centuries, through storms and strife, in peace and war, we have come so far. But we still have a long way to go. We will move forward with speed and urgency, for we have a lot to do in this winter of peril and opportunity. Much to repair. Lots to restore. Much to heal. Lots to build. And a lot to gain, ”Biden said.

His noble words seemed to acknowledge the massive expectations that much of the American public had placed on him.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Joe Biden is sworn in as President of the United States during his inauguration on the Western Front of the United States Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony, Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Dr Keith Gaddie, political journalism expert and the president’s associate professor of architecture and journalism at the University of Oklahoma, said public expectations for change depended in part on the circumstances of the presidential election and urgent problems of the time.

Dr Keith Gaddie. Photo courtesy: OU website

“In this case, we have an incumbent president who was decisively defeated for re-election in the popular vote and the electoral college vote. There is no denying that, ”Gaddie said. “And the reason for that loss seemed to be as much a question of style as anything else. Much of the vote for the Democratic presidential candidate was actually not so much a vote for Joe Biden as a vote against Donald Trump, let’s start with that.

“So the question is: if you reject Donald Trump, why do you reject Donald Trump?”

Biden describes plan to speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution

For Biden to be successful, Gaddie said, he must be successful in handling the urgent situation that many experts say Trump has failed to tackle head-on with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Joe Biden has placed his marker on the successful fight against the pandemic of 100 million doses delivered in 100 days in the arms of Americans,” Gaddie said.

Dr. Joseph Varon kisses and comforts a COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patient during Thanksgiving at United Memorial Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Go Nakamura / Getty Images)

Biden’s plan is to use the broad authority available under previous legislation, such as the Defense Production Act, to activate vaccine manufacture and distribution, according to Gaddie.

Biden administration activates FEMA, monitors new coronavirus variants

“If Joe Biden and his administration are successful in this space, it buys him a lot of grace and goodwill with the public to take action in other areas. If he fails in that space, however, it really hinders his ability to do anything for the rest of his tenure, ”Gaddie said.

Biden also urged Americans to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines in public to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. He demanded that face masks be worn while traveling as part of his national COVID-19 strategy, which he launched at the start of his presidency. Biden has made a point of wearing a face mask in public.

Biden publishes national virus strategy, requires use of mask for travel

Trump, who rarely wore a face mask, mocked Biden during his presidential campaign in late September for wearing a mask, in which case more than 200,000 Americans died from COVID-19. Days later, it was confirmed that Trump had contracted COVID-19 and was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a boost upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center October 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spent three days hospitalized with coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump has often been criticized by medical officials, members of the public and Democratic politicians for downplaying the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and saying it would eventually go away on its own. However, the pandemic did not go away on its own.

Trump claims he increased viral threat in several ways, casts doubt on use of mask

The United States recorded 556,185 COVID-19-related deaths as of Tuesday, April 6 and 30,828,216 coronavirus cases, according to the COVID-19 dashboard from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. There were 2,865,677 million COVID deaths worldwide on Tuesday. The United States has the highest number of deaths in the world with 19% of total deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

When Biden took office, he promised 100 million COVID-19 vaccines would be given in the United States in his first 100 days as president. The nation hit that target on March 19. Biden has since set a new goal of 200 million vaccines administered in his first 100 days.

The FiveThirtyEight website, which provides opinion polls and analysis on politics and national issues, has published polls comparing Biden’s response to the pandemic so far to Trump’s response.

Biden Orders 200 Million More Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Boost U.S. Supply

So far, according to polls, most Americans approve of Biden’s efforts to stem the pandemic tide. However, a majority of Americans did not approve of Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

A majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to this FiveThirtyEight poll. Most Americans have a favorable opinion of President Joe Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden faced several strong opponents in the Democratic presidential primary, including Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar and then-Senator Kamala Harris, who is now Biden’s vice president.

Biden sets new vaccine target: 200 million shots in first 100 days

Biden possessed all of the qualities that made him the most viable candidate to defeat Trump, according to Gaddie.

“Joe Biden won the Democratic Party Primary on the basis of his ties, reputation, credibility and eligibility. He was considered the candidate most likely to beat Donald Trump face to face. And he did, ”Gaddie said.

Many Americans voted for Biden, expecting him to change the course of the country Trump had taken him from.

Georgian Secretary of State to recertify election results, confirming Bidens victory

Most Americans, Gaddie said, were hungry for change, with many unusually voting to bring it about.

Gaddie said that Biden’s victory in Georgia, a reliable Republican state that also elected two Democratic senators in the last election, supports the argument that Biden was elected as an agent of change.

“The question is: have they misinterpreted the scope of their mandate?” he said.

