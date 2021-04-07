A China-US partnership crucial for a shared future – World

[Photo/Agencies]



President Xi Jinping’s call to “build a community with a shared future for mankind” will be even more likely to come true, if the United States is prepared to overcome challenges and seize new opportunities.

With its recent general election, the Capitol riot on January 6 in Washington, DC, and the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump behind it, the United States must now move on from challenges, to opportunities, and to new solutions. .

The nation should remember the words of then-President Abraham Lincoln in his annual message to Congress on December 1, 1862, during the Civil War: “Can’t any of us imagine better? but, “can we all do better?” … We must disengage, and then we will save our country … Dear citizens, we cannot escape history … We will nobly save, or wickedly lose, the last best hope on Earth. “

The time has come for the United States to once again undo itself and revisit the first tenets of its greatness, most important of which is tolerance, which is now needed not only urgently, but existentially, to initiate a new discourse on global resilience and collaboration. With this in mind, to begin with, the United States and China can strive to promote international tolerance, sustainable development, and multi-level cooperation around the world. We need a clear call to action.

First, about two weeks after the US general election on November 3 of last year, the International Day for Tolerance was celebrated. With my co-founder of the Global Challenges Forum Foundation, Walter Christman, I responded by issuing a global partnership statement. Our goal is to connect the world through building relational trust and facing the emerging challenges of the 21st century.

More than ever, in a hyper-connected world, the local is global and the global is local. Remote challenges are spreading around the world. Any mass threat, regardless of its distance, is global.

Therefore, we must face the challenges and collaborate. What is needed is a global campaign encouraging a new spirit of partnership for global resilience, while respecting the needs of China and the United States to balance complementarity and competition.

To build a shareable discourse respectful of all humanity and to avoid dividing humanity into rival blocs, the two nations must jointly articulate shareable interests with the rest of the world. The new “Earth’s Last Best Hope” is for the United States and China to join other nations to jointly develop partnership principles for global resilience in the 21st century, while reaffirming the sustainable development goals of the United States. United Nations.

Second, US President Joe Biden’s well-received inaugural address on national healing is soon to be followed by a global healing address with a call to build global partnerships for a sustainable world. The COVID-19 pandemic has rocked everyone, and the overarching question facing the United States is whether post-pandemic countries will become more resilient to deal with future global challenges.

The precarious US-China relations are essential for global progress, and all peoples await their positive development. Enabling partnerships for global resilience is precisely why partnership is the last overarching goal among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Tolerance, global resilience and youth empowerment for sustainable development are feasible partnership options.

The emerging global challenges will be manifold, interconnected, unpredictable and persistent. Global challenges need global solutions, in which we must all be partners.

We need a new global partnership that is more equitable and balanced, also producing mutually shared benefits. Pursuing this involves a collective rethinking of security, for example. There is no absolute zero-sum security. We are interdependent. We also need new thinking: concepts, mechanisms and means to achieve a safe world.

President Biden is expected to respond positively to President Xi’s call to “build a community with a shared future for humanity.”

Finally, I appeal to all of humanity to join the statement by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that if the United States and China separate, the world risks dividing. into two rival blocks. All people around the world should endorse his call for the two nations to cooperate to overcome major challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

The question before us is how to best shift from challenges to opportunities and solutions by launching a new effort to promote global resilience through partnerships for sustainable development.

I started with a thought from the great American President Lincoln. I will end with the wisdom of China, from the Analects of Confucius: “Righteous men can cooperate, even if they do not agree; petty men cannot cooperate, even when they agree.”

Let us all face and overcome world divisions and crises together by remembering our virtue.

The author is a former Jordanian senator who founded and chairs the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global professional services group and is co-founder of the Global Challenges Forum Foundation. Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.