It’s hard to get married alone without a family





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Atta Halilintarrecently posted a moment online where he asked his parents to marry him. He admitted that he found it difficult to get married without the presence of his family. “I feel heavy if I marry alone, without the family Atta loves,” he said in the video he uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday (7/4). Atta Halilintar admitted he was embarrassed because he was caught crying when he asked for his father and mother’s blessing to marry his lover. Aurel Hermansyah.

[Gambas:Instagram] Atta couldn’t help but cry when he asked for his parents’ permission and blessings video call. “Atta wants to apologize if there is something wrong with Umi Abi, if there are still many who are not good, Atta just wants to keep trying to be a good person”, he said. said Atta wiping away her tears. Atta’s download was also inundated with comments from internet users who also gave encouragement. “Do not be ashamed, my brother, keep the spirit of good brothers and sisters who have good parents and are surrounded by good people,” wrote one account. Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah have now officially become husband and wife after the consent procession held at the Raffles Hotel in Jakarta on Saturday (3/4). President Joko Widodo and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto attended the wedding of Atta Halilintar – Aurel Hermansyah. (Photo: Presidential Press Office / Lukas) President Joko Widodo and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto attended the wedding of Atta Halilintar – Aurel Hermansyah. (Photo: Presidential Press Office / Lukas) The sacred event of Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah was attended by President Joko Widodo and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto. The two characters came as witnesses for the bride and groom. President Joko Widodo has become a witness on Aurel Hermansyah’s side. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has become a witness for Atta Halilintar. Meanwhile, the guardian of the Islamic boarding school in Ora Aji, Gus Miftah, has been appointed guardian of the marriage of Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah. At that time, Atta Halilintar was wearing a beskap and white pants. Not to mention, he also wore a matching cap and mask. Meanwhile, Aurel wore an all-white kebaya designed by Vera Anggraini or Vera Kebaya and her hairstyle was the work of Rinaldy Yunardi. Besides Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto, this event also brought together prominent personalities in Indonesia. Now Atta and Aurel are reportedly preparing for a wedding reception which will take place after Eid. (nly / fdh)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos