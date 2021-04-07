RBI forecast shows Narendra Modi administration facing worst inflationary period yet

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) forecast shows that the price hike in India is not going to go away soon.

This could undermine the very promise to keep inflation at bay, made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 when Narendra Modi was elected to power.

Annual average inflation this year, including the RBI forecast for March, is expected to exceed 6% – outside the umbrella bank’s inflation target range.

High inflation, in the country, was one of the biggest props for Narendra Modi to be elected to the prime minister’s office in 2014, as he used it as one of his campaign slogans against the government in place.

Seven years later, he could face the worst price hike of his tenure, and it came at the most inopportune time – during a pandemic.

As in any developing economy, the Indian population is very sensitive to inflation. Falling global crude oil prices kept inflation under control during Modi’s early years. However, recent supply disruptions since the COVID-19 pandemic have caused prices to rise sharply, despite an economic crisis.

The recent rise in the price of fuel has caused much unease even among supporters of the current government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Month Consumer price inflation forecast (CPI) in February Expectation revised in April January to March 2021 Less than 5.2% 5% April to June 2021 4.6 to 5.2% 5.2% July to October 2021 4.6 to 5.2% 5.2% October to December 2021 N / A 4.4% December to January 2021 N / A 5.1%

Source: RBI

Average inflation for the fiscal year ended March 2021 was 6.69% and the pace of price increases could also persist at nearly 5% over the next 12 months. “Urban household inflation expectations one year ahead have shown a slight increase over the next three months [quarterly] horizon according to the Reserve Bank’s March 2021 survey, ”Das said.

The choice between distributing more money and controlling inflation

It is a no-win situation for decision-makers. On the one hand, there is a need to stimulate the economy with more money and push it to recover from the overwhelming blow of the pandemic. This increase in the money supply usually leads to inflation and economic growth.

But now inflation is already high and a significant economic recovery remains to be seen. “The surge in COVID-19 infections in parts of the country and associated localized lockdowns could dampen demand for contact-intensive services, dampen growth impulses and prolong the return to normal. In such an environment, continued political support remains necessary, ”said Das.



Consumer confidence is already low

As people wait for pandemic-related restrictions to loosen and businesses wait for the outlook to improve – or job opportunities to emerge – rising prices have already started to pinch their pockets.

The RBI itself expects the price of pulses, as tur daal and daal office— to remain expensive just like the price of grains like rice and wheat to relax after the next harvest.

Meanwhile, global crude oil prices – India relies on imports for more than 80% of its oil needs – have repeatedly threatened to escalate in India’s comfort zone, and this is fueling usually the inflation of other products and services.

On April 2, the Ministry of External Affairs appealed to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) not to restrict the supply of crude oil. “The supply of crude could be determined by the market rather than managed artificially”, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Across the country, the RBI and the central government are calling on state governments to reduce tariffs on fuels like gasoline and diesel before consumers – and voters – become irreversibly irreversible. Given the economic crisis and the additional expense of dealing with a pandemic, it has become a difficult decision to make.

The prices of other raw materials, from iron ore and copper to aluminum, have also increased significantly. This has made other products, from steel to cars and other automobiles, more expensive at a time of relatively lukewarm demand.

Upcoming test times for Team Modi

Yet food and fuel prices are what voters react to the most. The future of fuel prices depends on various factors beyond the control of government. For food prices, Governor Das’s hopes rest on a good amount of well-distributed rain from the southwest monsoon. But, as we all know, weather events are not so rare anymore.

The coming months can be testing for policymakers to ensure that the population, already frustrated by the adverse effects of the pandemic, are not weighed down by the high prices before the economy improves. .



