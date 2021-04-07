Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kldarolu has sharply criticized the policies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying his regime is “tyrannical”, “at odds with democracy”.

He also stressed the need for Turkey to die. Getting rid of the authority of “one man” and “the one decision maker”. Kldarolu, chairman of the Republican People’s Party, the main opposition party in Turkey, said in an exclusive interview with Al-Arabiya.net: The slow economic performance of his country is mainly due to economic and financial mismanagement, as it there is no good and logical monetary or financial policy because it is a different manufacturer. The decisions are a person ”, refers the Turkish president.

Erdogan’s government has lost confidence

Opposition to Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party added that “Turkey needs structural economic reforms, but this cannot be achieved under the current government because autocrats are dying that democracy cannot. take, ”pointing out that the government led by Erdogan lost confidence internally. “And outside.”

He continued: “We think we are going to die Get rid of the economic crisis, must carry out serious democratic reforms, die guarantee the right to life and the right to property as well as the rule of law and die the freedom of the press and the freedom of the holidays reestablish the system of government to one man: “There is. The creation of a strengthened parliamentary system is necessary. “

In addition, he stressed that “the authoritarian regime in force in the country is the main reason for the reluctance of local and foreign investors in Turkey to invest” and stressed the need to change this system and fully submit to democratic standards. . for our country in accordance with European Union standards. “

We refuse to sell our national assets

Kldarolu also criticized the Turkish government for selling shares of its domestic financial assets to foreign parties, saying Qatari investors now control Turkey’s largest tank factory, one of the largest military industrial production facilities in Eastern Europe, and this is how a person can agree to transfer their property to another country? It is not a problem of Qatar or any other country. This is the property of the Turkish state, local national production and we are against the transfer of our national assets to other countries. “

He added: “The founder of today’s Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, has helped develop our domestic industry and domestic production by giving top priority to all sectors. We cannot therefore abandon this policy, especially since the agreement with the tank factory has been illegally withdrawn from the market and has had serious negative effects on the Turkish defense industry. “

Early elections

In addition, the opposition leader reiterated his rejection of the presidential system, which was launched in mid-2018 in power after the Turkish president held a controversial referendum a year earlier in which the post of prime minister of the country was abolished.

In this context, he said: We in the CHP are aware that the current rule of one man can no longer run this country because it is an extra burden for every day that society represents and elections cannot not wait until summer 2023. We are also ready for you immediately, but only Erdogan can die Make the decision to make it happen. “

He also saw that “the Turkish economy has faced great difficulties since his death. The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated this situation and so small and medium-sized businesses are filing for bankruptcy one after the other, the government is not able to support and pay them. “Their losses, so that under these circumstances it is difficult for any authority.” The leaders dare to make the decision to go to the elections. And Erdogan’s popularity is waning. “

At the same time, however, he stressed “that Erdogan could resort to snap elections die stop losses, die his party would arise if he continued in this manner.” “

He continued, “Either way, there is no way to escape the bottom line. The Justice and Development Party has an obligation to hold early elections and we are ready to win them. “

Between democracy and tyranny

Although the parties die, die against Erdogan, between which are divided, die Kurds, nationalists and laity (die Loyal in Atatürk), Kldarolu refused to qualify them as “distracted”.

He said: Today politics is not only about Turkey, but it is no longer defined by classical concepts as it was all over the world, it dies on the basis of ideologies or identities multiple. Today is the basic model of the confrontation between those who respect and support democracy and those who opt for tyranny. It is the main form of conflict in Turkey. “

He also said that “there are two types of alliances in the country, one, die brings together many political parties on the basis of universal values, die die of fundamental freedoms and die Respect democracy, die I prefer the define as a democratic platform, and the others do not aim at democratic transformation, but rather at strengthening their authority in order to maintain their control over them, assures the government.

He added: “The democratic program brings together widely spread political parties with different ideologies and affiliations. Yet they value democratic ideals and principles and do not abandon their defense of democracy, the rule of law and a strengthened parliamentary system. “

“So I do not agree with the hypothesis that the Opposition is divided, on the contrary, it is united under the same ideals to die Establish democracy in the country,” he concluded.