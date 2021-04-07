Jokowi publishes a presidential decree concerning the management of TMII, here is its content

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 19 of 2021 regarding the management Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) on March 31, 2021.

Based on the release of the Cabinet Secretariat on Wednesday (7/4/2021), this presidential decree was issued with the consideration that to make TMII an area for the preservation and development of national culture as well as a means educational tourism with national cultural dimensions, to strengthen love for the country and foster a sense of unity and national unity, it is necessary to optimize efficiency and results for the management of TMII.

Based on Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 51 of 1977, TMII which is located east of Jakarta and all the buildings there are owned by the state.

Then through Presidential decree 19/2021, set out in article 1 paragraph (1), the president specifies that the control and management of TMII on six plots with a total area of ​​1,467,704 square meters are carried out by the State Secretariat (Kemensetneg ).

The land is certified using the right of use on behalf of the State Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia.

Meanwhile, buildings and other assets on the land are managed by the Ministry of State / State Property, relevant ministries / agencies or local governments in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations in the field of management. state / regional property.

<< With the stipulation of the control and management of Taman Mini Indonesia Indah by the Ministry of State Secretariat, as stated in article 1, the control and management of Taman Mini Indonesia Indah by the Harapan Kita Foundation on the basis of Presidential Decree No. 51 of 1977 are declared to have ended ”, we read in paragraph (1) of Article 2.

With the end of the control and management, as stated in article 2 paragraph (2), the Harapan Kita Foundation is obliged to submit a report on the results of the implementation and management as well as to hand over the control and the management of TMII at the Ministry of State. Secretariat.

“The submission of the implementation report and management results as well as the handover of the control and management of Taman Mini Indonesia Indah as planned must be made no later than 3 (three) months from the entry into force of these Presidential Rules “, states the provision of Article 2 paragraph (4).

Prior to the transfer, confirmed in this rule, Yayasan Harapan Kita is prohibited from entering into or modifying any agreements / commitments related to the management of TMII with other parties without the written approval of the Secretary of State, including, but not limited to, disposals of assets, debt agreements, rental agreements, guarantee agreements, employment contract, issuance of debt securities and other agreements giving rise to the taxation of land, buildings and / or other assets located on said land

In addition, the Harapan Kita Foundation is also prohibited from changing the leadership, directors, leadership or other designations for the leadership or director of TMII without the written approval of the Secretary of State (Mensesneg ).

Then, the Harapan Kita Foundation is obliged to coordinate with the Ministry of State Affairs to complete the process of termination and transition of the leadership.

In addition, it is specified in article 3, that the Minister of the Secretary of State forms a team in charge of receiving the reports on the implementation and the results of the management; prepare and carry out the handover of control and management; representing Kemensetneg in coordination with Yayasan Harapan Kita in the management of TMII; and perform other duties as assigned by the Secretary of State relating to the TMII mastery and management award process.

In the event that the Harapan Kita Foundation does not fulfill the obligation to submit the implementation report and management results as well as the transfer of control and management to the Ministry of State Affairs on time outsourced, the team will directly control and manage TMII.

PThe control and management of TMII by this team must be immediately followed by operational audits, inventory and valuation of the assets of Taman Mini Indonesia Indah.

<< The funding required for the control and management of Taman Mini Indonesia Indah by the team comes from government assistance through the budget section of the Ministry of the Secretary of State and other sources which are legal, non-binding and which do not conflict with the provisions of laws and regulations ”, set out in Article 4, paragraph 3, this rule.

At the same time, other provisions concerning the financing necessary for control and management are governed by a regulation of the Minister of State in charge of the State after coordination with the Ministry of Finance.

Within the framework of the management of TMII, Kemensetneg may cooperate with other parties in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations in the field of national / regional property management.

Regarding employees, it is specified in article 6, permanent employees who work for TMII managers can be rehired as employees with the new TMII manager.

“All the obligations in the management of TMII which must be fulfilled before the entry into force of these presidential regulations are the responsibility of the Harapan Kita Foundation”, we read the provisions of article 7 of these regulations.

Perpres 19/2021 has entered into force since its promulgation by the Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly on April 1. When this regulation entered into force, the second dictum and the third dictum, Keppres 51/1977, were repealed and declared invalid.

