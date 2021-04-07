Foreigners’ validation of Miliband at Burns kicks Rahul Gandhi but harms his policies

Text size:

RAhul Gandhi did it again. The Congress leader gave in to his need for validation and his desire to confide in foreign intellectuals with no interest in India, at the cost of a very poor political outlook at the national level.

In his virtual interaction Along with former US Under Secretary of State and Harvard University professor Nicholas Burns, last week Rahul Gandhi criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party for “massive capture of state institutions” and questioned the United States for their silence on what was going on in India. Why is this problematic, some may wonder. Picture this: the top leader, the face of the main opposition party openly sacking the state of democracy in his country and seeking foreign intervention amid very crucial and hotly contested assembly ballots. All this, when the tone of his very powerful rival is an amplified idea of ​​nationalism and the glorification of the values ​​of the country.

This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has allowed his desire to be heard by an international audience to overcome the need for smart domestic politics. In 2009, Gandhi, then MP for Amethi, had Told then British Foreign Secretary David Miliband, on a visit to a Dalit family’s home in the Amethi countryside, said it was the ‘real India’ as if there was no nothing more in India than sheer misery.

Rahul Gandhi seems to be inspired by Mani Shankar Aiyar who, during a round table on a Pakistani news channel in 2015, had requested the suppression of Narendra Modi government, drawing a lot of criticism for his habitual foot-and-mouth disease syndrome. And anyone, even with a distant understanding of politics, can tell you why Aiyar absolutely shouldn’t be anyone’s inspiration.

Rahul’s imperfect approach

The question is not whether one should be allowed to express one’s opinions openly, the answer to which, in a democratic setting, is an obvious yes. The point is, however, that politics is much more complex and requires a delicate and nuanced approach. And like it or not, Narendra Modi has changed the rules of the game to such an extent that it’s almost suicidal to give him full deliveries to crush all six, one after the other.

By reaching out to international platforms to convey his views and draw a few bumps to his back, instead of trying to speak the language voters in India would like to hear, Rahul Gandhi has consistently given Modi that leeway. additional maneuver.

Narendra Modi made nationalism the backbone of his policy. You don’t necessarily have to compete with this or emulate it, but given the way voters let Modi’s politics slip away, it’s important not to fall into the trap of giving him a reason to call into question. question your commitment to the country. Rahul Gandhi must resist the urge to take the bait, and fail Modi’s test of nationalism again and again.

Ahead of the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha, for example, Modi sold the retaliatory airstrikes to Balakot as his great achievement, which voters happily bought. But Rahul was busy picking holes in this theory, examination Modi’s “ chowkidar ” skills on the Rafale deal. The results were there for everyone to see.

In 2017, as vice-president of the Congress, Gandhi address students at the University of California, Berkeley, and criticized the Modi government for its economic policies and management of Kashmir.

His interaction with Burns is last in the list of ways to harm your political movements.

Look at the optics and messaging of that. Basically, he’s telling his national constituency what should matter most to Congress and to him that your government is not good enough and therefore you need international involvement to save yourself. Leaders spend a great deal of time and energy trying to defend themselves against any outside influence or involvement in internal affairs of their country.

There you are, targeting an extremely popular PM, a bearer of immense goodwill and capable of selling his story extraordinarily well on international platforms. You may hate Modi’s politics and his community spirit, but you cannot deny the hold he has established over the electorate. Mocking such a prime minister and his government on international platforms can hardly seem acceptable to voters, and will only boomerang Rahul Gandhi and his already routed party. And all of this when elections in five states take place, in at least three of them, Congress has serious stakes.

The need for international approval

When do you stop feeling exasperated by Rahul Gandhi? He has had next to nothing good since entering active politics, and most blatantly since starting to lead his party (whether as president or de facto leader). From being erratic to unconcentrated, disconnected and quite self-centered, Rahul Gandhi has stumbled. As well-intentioned as it may be, realpolitik is not quite its strength, which is precisely what is reflected in its inexplicable obsession with validation by an international audience.

Many in the country do not take Rahul Gandhi very seriously, rude as it may sound. But international platforms are where the leader of Congress is heard, and therefore, he takes them more seriously than he perhaps should put his heart and soul into these interactions and avoid all political correctness, caution. and pragmatism. Compliments from overseas listeners give it the same kick that an extra vote on the EVM gives other politicians.

Rahul Gandhi operates on an esoteric level. He thinks his beliefs and his track record are all that matters, and winning and losing elections is not the point. This is precisely what he wants to convey through Miliband or Berkely or Burns. Unfortunately, in order for a political party to survive, let alone prosper, it is imperative to win elections, and international attention or platforms to speak purely coincidental.

Some other politicians may still be able to succeed without much damage being done, but for a leader who is already the weak one, it is over. Hara-kiri.

There is no bravery in raising eloquence against it all you perceive it as being wrong with your country on the international media. But there is all the bravery in resurrecting yourself, making the necessary course correction, playing smart, and developing the means to win the election and defeat the Goliath. It would do Rahul Gandhi to remember that. It is not his country that he abandons by censoring it internationally, but his party, its members and every devoted voter in Congress.

Opinions are personal.

Edited by Anurag Chaubey

