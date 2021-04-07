Leaders of Russia and China tighten their grip and move closer

MOSCOW (AP) They are not leaders for life, not technically at least. But in political reality, the mighty powers of China Xi Jinping and, as of this week, Russia’s Vladimir Putin seem to extend much deeper into the 21st century even as the two superpowers whose fate they lead gain in importance. influence at each passage. year.

Moreover, as they consolidate political control at home, sometimes with harsh measures, they are working together more than ever in a growing challenge to the West and the other global superpower, the United States, which elects their leader every four years.

This week, Putin signed a law allowing him to potentially retain power until 2036. The 68-year-old Russian president, who has been in power for more than two decades longer than any other Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin constitutional vote last year allowing him to run again in 2024, at the end of his current six-year term. He oversaw a systematic crackdown on dissent.

In China, Xi, who came to power in 2012, has imposed even tighter controls on the already repressive political scene, emerging as one of his nation’s most powerful leaders during the Communist Party’s seven decades of rule. which began with the often brutal regime of Mao Zedongs. . Under Xi, the government rounded up, imprisoned or silenced intellectuals, legal activists and other voices, suppressed Hong Kong opposition, and used security forces to quell calls for minority rights in Xinjiang , Tibet and Inner Mongolia.

Xi sidelined his rivals, locked up criticism and strengthened party control over information. A continued crackdown on corruption has won popular support while keeping potential competitors online.

His continued consolidation of power led to the removal of term limits for the Chinese presidency in 2018, demolishing a convention the party had established to prevent a repeat of the abuses produced by one-person rule of Maos. Xi further telegraphed his intention to stay in power by breaking with tradition and not indicating a preferred successor. One who seemed eager to take on the role, Sun Zhengcai, was removed from his post in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison for corruption.

And in Russia, Putin’s most outspoken critic Alexei Navalny was arrested in January on his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from poisoning with a nerve agent he attributes to the Kremlin. , an accusation denied by the Russian authorities. In February, Navalny was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

By defying the West, Putin and Xi both exploited nationalist sentiments. Russia’s 2014 annexation to Ukraine in Crimea boosted Putin’s approval rating to nearly 90% before slackening amid economic woes and unpopular pension reform.

But the impact of Putin and X on the lasting retention of power hardly stops at the borders of their respective nations. It reverberates outward in the geopolitical balance of power in countless ways.

As relations between the Moscows and the West fell to post-Cold War lows amid accusations of election interference and hacking attacks, Putin increasingly sought to strengthen his ties with China. And although China has so far avoided a confrontation with the West like Russia, it is under increasing pressure from Washington and its allies over Beijing’s human rights record in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the rest of the world. the South China Sea.

US President Joe Biden has taken an increasingly harsh line with the two leaders, recently describing Putin as a killer and asking his top national security aides to exult China for a litany of problems. Such approaches suggest that Moscow and Beijing will be prompted to build an even stronger alliance.

Like their nations, the two rulers themselves have also fostered a closer relationship.

Putin and Xi have developed strong personal ties to strengthen a strategic partnership between the two former communist rivals as they vie for influence from the West. And although Moscow and Beijing have in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin said last fall that such a prospect cannot be ruled out entirely.

While Putin and Xi both seem firmly entrenched, many challenges remain. The pandemic, for its part, posed a major challenge for both leaders, and they took an equally cautious approach when it struck.

Putin responded last spring by introducing a drastic six-week lockdown that severely damaged Russia’s already weak economy. Its approval rating has dropped to an all-time low of 59%. The government later eased restrictions and avoided further lockdowns, helping to reduce economic damage and boost Putin’s ratings.

Xi remained out of public view during the uncertain first weeks, perhaps fearing that any misstep could have given his rivals a chance to topple him. In the end, China controlled the pandemic better than many other countries, strengthening Xis’ position as a leader.

Xi also needs to figure out how to satisfy ambitious young politicians who may see their careers hampered by his long tenure. And he must demonstrate that his extended reign will not lead to the excesses of the Mao years, especially the disastrous and deeply traumatic Cultural Revolution of 1966-1976.

Xi must deal with an essential paradox. He worships Mao and builds the same cult of personality and party centrality, said Daniel Blumenthal, director of Asian studies at the American Enterprise Institute. But he knows that his people fear and hate Maoism, so he must also pretend that he is not Mao. For now, he is an undisputed strong leader, dealing with the cracks and cracks in party and society through Maoist-style campaigns and purges.

Putin faces even more daunting challenges. Russia’s economy is a fraction of China, and its overwhelming dependence on exports of oil and gas and other raw materials makes it vulnerable to market fluctuations. Western economic and financial sanctions have reduced Moscow’s access to Western technologies and financial markets, slowing the economy and hampering modernization efforts. Stagnant living standards and falling incomes have fueled growing discontent.

Russia’s increasingly close relationship with China is part of its strategy to offset Western sanctions. Chinese companies have provided substitutes for missing Western technologies, contributed to large infrastructure projects such as the Crimean energy supply, and funneled cash flows to ease the burden of sanctions against tycoons connected to the Kremlin .

Beijing has helped Moscow, at least to some extent, to resist US and European pressure, wrote Alexander Gabuev, the Carnegie Moscow Center’s leading Chinese expert, in a recent analysis. This assistance has also enabled Moscow to assert itself more elsewhere in the world, from its presence in the Middle East and Africa to its support for the Venezuelan regime and its interference in the American elections.

Military cooperation remains a frontier with significant stakes. As American pressure increased, Russia decided to expand its military relations with China. Their armed forces have organized a series of joint exercises, and Putin noted that Russia has provided China with advanced military technology.

But a full-fledged alliance pitting the joint military might of Xis and Putin at odds with their nations? Something like this feels less abstract when the increasingly close relationship between the two longtime rulers is taken into account.

We don’t need it, Putin said in October. But theoretically, it is quite possible to imagine it.

Ken Moritsugu, Greater China News Director for The Associated Press, reported from Beijing.