Alex Salmond says Holyrood could take legal action if Boris Johnson doesn’t grant independence referendum





The Scottish parliament could take legal action nationally and internationally if Boris Johnson does not hold another independence referendum, Alex Salmond said. The former prime minister took to the airwaves this morning to plead for a second vote on the country's future. His new party, Alba, is seeking to create a "super-majority" in Holyrood's house after the Scottish Parliament election on 6 May. Doing so, says Salmond, will put more pressure on the Tory prime minister to allow a second vote. Asked on Good Morning Scotland what options were available if Johnson did not value the referendum Salmond and current Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon were calling for, he said: "The idea of ​​a plebiscite is open. "I proposed this in 2011/12 and it was really an option for us if David Cameron had not accepted an article 30. "Then you can point to national legal action, international legal action, international pressure, diplomatic pressure and we believe in a popular and peaceful demonstration. "We have to start this debate as Tory Prime Minister against a Scottish Parliament and a Scottish nation. The whole community of the Kingdom of Scotland – if I can use one phrase from history." Salmond's remarks come after the STV decided not to invite the Alba party into its leadership debate later this month. Linda Grimes Douglas, Head of News at STV, said: It is an extremely exciting time for Scottish politics and our team is set and ready to provide viewers with the most comprehensive coverage of the 2021 election. "From our leaders' debate and one-on-one on Scotland Tonight, to nightly analysis and updates as part of special programming, as well as full and ongoing updates from all over the world. countries on STV News at Six, we've got it all.







