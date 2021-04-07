Ashok Gehlot writes to PM Modi for integrated SOPs for all states

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finalize an Integrated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for COVID control to ensure better coordination between states, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Gehlot said there was a lack of coordination between states regarding different COVID control strategies, interstate issues such as mandatory COVID-19 testing for travel, lockdown, the nighttime curfew and the functioning of educational institutions, due to which there is confusion and fear among the public.

It takes an integrated SOP to overcome this, he added.

Gehlot said there had been an “unprecedented” increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in almost every state in the country, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan in the latter. month. COVID control must be made more effective, he said.

The number of new coronavirus cases in India has hit a daily record since the pandemic outbreak with more than 1.15 lakh of new infections reported in 24 hours, bringing the national COVID-19 tally to 128.01785 , according to data from the Union Health Ministry were updated on Wednesday.

The one-day increase in coronavirus cases has crossed the 1 lakh mark for the second time in three days. A total of 1,736 infections were reported in one day, while the death toll increased to 1,66,177 with 630 new deaths a day, according to data updated at 8 a.m.

In the letter to the prime minister, Gehlot also suggested that vaccination of people over the age of 18 be started in the country, he said.

At present, India is vaccinating people over the age of 45. During the first two phases of the vaccination campaign, health and frontline workers as well as people over the age of 60 were vaccinated.

However, in a significant development, India has overtaken the United States to become the fastest vaccination country in the world with an average daily rate of 30.93,861 doses of the vaccine, the health ministry said on Wednesday. of the Union Family.

According to the ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country today crossed 8.70 crore with more than 33 lakh doses of vaccination administered in the past 24 hours.

As on day 81 of the vaccination campaign on April 6, a total of 33.37,601 doses of vaccine were administered. Of which, 30,087,087 beneficiaries were vaccinated during 41,396 sessions for the 1st dose and 3,29,514 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

