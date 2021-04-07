Erdogan takes aim at symbolic Istanbul Gezi park again

The legal precedent set by the Hagia Sophias of Iznik and Trabzon allowed the Turkish president to control Istanbuls Hagia Sophia and other properties that were beyond his reach and control.

The General Directorate of Foundations, for example, recently took over two protected monuments, namely the Bomonti beer factory, the first industrial brewery of the Ottoman Empire, built in the 19th century, and the Heybeliada Sanatorium, a state-of-the-art 1920s medical facility.

Both structures are not only architecturally significant, but also reflect a secular and modernist lifestyle. During their transfer, the General Directorate of Foundations demolished parts of the Bomonti factory to build a mosque on the site.

The first Republican town planners established Gezi Park next to Taksim Square in the 1930s as part of the process of creating a modern, secular public space for Istanbul.

From the 1977 massacre of May 1 protesters to the 2007 funeral of a killed Armenian-Turkish journalist Hrant Dink and the Istanbul Pride Parades, this public square has witnessed some of the most significant historical events, which also made it a vital urban political space for Turkish dissidents.

The 2013 protests temporarily saved Gezi Park, but over the years Erdogan slowly but decisively transformed the cityscape around. Taksim Square has been renovated by directing most vehicle traffic underground and essentially turning it into a sea of ​​cement. Erdogan boast of how they demolished the Atatrk Cultural Center, a listed Modernist monument and a major stage for operas, ballets and concerts which has become an iconic monument of Gezi protests.

Meanwhile, the dome and minarets of a new mosque gradually rose, eclipsing the statue of Ataturk in the center of Taksim Square. Taking over Gezi is the last step in the Erdogans transformation of this iconic secular urban space.

The protests in Gezi Park united a broad coalition of Turkish citizens against the authoritarian regime of Erdogans. Protesters have not only faced police brutality as they braved water cannons and tear gas throughout the protests, but also terrorism charges and the threat of long prison terms.

the most publicized case is the one from Osman Kavala, one of Turkey’s leading philanthropists, accused of attempting to overthrow the government. Despite the lack of evidence against Kavala, Erdogan accuses him of being the mastermind behind the Gezi Park protests, and Kavala has been kept behind bars on trumped up accusations for over three years.

Erdogans use a rhetoric of conquest the conversion of the famous Hagia Sophia into a mosque was a way of displaying Sunni Muslim rule over all other communities in Turkey. The Turkish president waited patiently for decades and gradually built a legal path before taking decisive action on Hagia Sophia.

He is now ready to use the same strategy to take control of Gezi Park in retaliation against anyone who opposed his arbitrary regime. This takeover, like the Hagia Sophia, will be a symbolic act of domination, an act that is personal to him and motivated by feelings of revenge.

Erdogans’ controversial movements over Gezi Park and other symbolic public spaces sit in the middle of one of the the worst economic downturns in Turkish history, which has eroded voter support for his party lowest ever since coming to power in 2002.

Since the Turkish president has no opportunity to deliver results in economic terms, stoking polarization by waging a culture war is his last resort to close ranks and distract public attention from the country’s financial woes.

When it comes to Gezi Park, there’s also the added promise of urban loot, which Erdogan has proven to be a mastermind in tapping into and distributing to his business buddies. Located in one of Istanbul’s prime locations, the commercial development of this public park would provide urban rent to construction bosses whose support and funding from the Erdogans party has been crucial.

Gezi’s demolition is therefore a win-win situation for Erdogan. On the one hand, this is another of his iconic moves to turn Istanbul’s premier real estate into lucrative rewards for his inner circle, which is also feeling the strain of the country’s shrinking economy as the rest of Turkish society.

On the other hand, the Turkish president manages to settle scores with all those who have challenged his power through the protests in Gezi Park. Pursuing his personal vendetta while tightening loyalist ranks and offering urban loot is simply too good an opportunity for Erdogan to pass up.

Dr Tugba Tanyeri-Erdemir is the Coordinator of the Anti-Defamation Leagues Working Group on Minorities in the Middle East and a Research Associate in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Pittsburgh. She posts on Twitter at @TurkishFacade

The opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of BIRN.