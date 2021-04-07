ANP holds PML-N and JUI-F responsible for breaking opposition alliance – Pakistan





National Awami Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan held PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) accountable for playing a major role in breaking the alliance opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Speaking to Dawn News on Tuesday night’s “Live with Adil Shahzeb” show, Khan said political alliances don’t work that way. “We can’t even name this alliance the Pakistani Democratic Movement,” he said.

He added that the ANP’s policy was principled and therefore a decision was made to separate from the PDM after his party received a notice of justification for its support of the PPP for the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

Khan’s statement came after the ANP announced it was withdrawing from the opposition alliance following the publication of a justification notice to the party by the PDM general secretary and senior vice president from PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Speaking at a press conference in Bacha Khan Markaz, PNA Central Senior Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said there was no room for his party to continue doing part of the PDM after receiving the justification notice.

Meanwhile, Abbasi, who also appeared on the TV show, said he would speak to PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman about the ANP’s departure from the alliance.

“Hoti is like my younger brother, but what he said at the press conference was unreasonable,” said the PML-N leader.

On the other hand, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said the rift between her party and the PDM would not have worsened if the two sides had come together.

“It’s ironic. The PDM was supposed to call for the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan but the PPP was questioned about the resignations of the provincial assemblies,” she said.

“We cannot accept someone else’s dictation,” she remarked, adding that two or three parties cannot dominate a political alliance. A political alliance works democratically. “

Meanwhile, Punjab’s chief information minister’s special assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, reacting to the split in the opposition alliance, said people have started to quit the PDM .

“The ANP has made it clear that the alliance has been hijacked by some parties. The PDM is used to promote personal agendas,” she said.

She predicted that other parts of the group would soon abandon ship as well. “The wounds inflicted by the PPP and the separation from the ANP prolonged the mourning of the false princess and the Maulana,” she said in a reference to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and chief of the PDM.

ANP leaves the alliance

In a press conference on Tuesday, Hoti said the decision to part ways with the PDM was taken at a special meeting of top ANP leaders, including the presidents of all provincial sections of the party, held. in Peshawar.

Sharing details of the differences within the PDM, Hoti said that ANP senators not only openly supported former PPP candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in the senatorial elections, but had also provided reasons for his support.

The PDM is not a political party that could issue opinions to its members, he said, adding that the notice of justification was intended to undermine the political status of the ANP.

He said that political parties issue justification opinions under their constitutions, but the PDM did not have a constitution that allowed it to take action against its constituent parties.

The ANP chief had said that notification of the cause was based on evil intentions, as the PML-N should also have faced such action due to its deal with the PTI and PML-Q for its candidates are elected senators without opposition in the Punjab. However, no action had been taken against PML-N, he added.

Abbasi, as secretary general of the PDM, had a duty to call an alliance meeting and seek an explanation. We have already explained our support for Gilani. He said some political parties were trying to use the PDM platform for their personal agendas but the ANP would not help anyone to do so.

Hoti said the PML-N also damaged the PDM’s agenda by running its candidate for general seat in the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which benefited the government.

Referring to the JUI-FPTI alliance in Larkana during the by-election, the ANP leader said that if these two parties could sit together in Sindh, then anything is possible in politics.

He had said that Abbasi should avoid issuing opinions in the absence of the ill PDM leader. He should have avoided the move until the Maulanas took over, but he hurriedly took the plunge and left the opposition alliance meaningless, Hoti said.

