Jokowi to open Ulama and PKB Mukernas national conference





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to open National Conference of Ulama and Mukernas National Awakening Day Thursday April 8, 2021. Chairman of the National Conference Committee of Ulama and PKB Mukernas, Faisol Riza, said the head of state would open the protest virtually from the State Palace. “Tomorrow 8 will be opened virtually by the president of the State Palace,” Riza said during a press conference at the DPP PKB office in central Jakarta on Wednesday April 7, 2021. Riza said a number of representatives of the PKB DPP, the committee and several academics will be in attendance at the State Palace. Meanwhile, the Mukernas event took place at the Indonesia Kempinski Hotel, Jakarta. “From eleven o’clock in the afternoon, the opening will take place,” said the president of the PKB DPP. In addition to being open President JokowiSaid Riza, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and several key researchers will provide testimonies on the implementation of the Alim Ulama and Mukernas national conference. Riza said that PKB regularly holds the Alim Ulama National Conference because this party was born and raised in the hands of the Ulemas. At tomorrow’s event, PKB will be awarding prizes to several Islamic boarding schools that are leading constant learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic. A number of these Islamic boarding schools are Lirboyo Kediri Islamic boarding school with a total of 12,000 students, Krapyak Yogyakarta Islamic boarding school (12,000 students), Ploso Kediri Islamic boarding school, Cipasung Tasikmalaya Islamic boarding school, Tegalrejo Islamic boarding school in Magelang and the Islamic boarding school with thousands of other students. Mukernas’s agenda is party consolidation to ensure government programs are successful in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and reviving the economy. Faisol Riza said there would also be surprises regarding PKB’s political position, including regarding Election 2024. Also Read: Muhaimin Iskandar Sowan at Kiai at Lirboyo Islamic Boarding School BUDIARTI UTAMI PUTRI







