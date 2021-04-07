Beijing continues its steady but uneven rise in the world

Welcome back to the China In Eurasia Briefing, a monthly RFE / RL newsletter tracing China’s influence on the resurgence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia. I’m RFE / RL correspondent Reid Standish, and this is what I am this month:

Welcome to the new era

China owned the world stage in March. The month began with the annual National People’s Congress, with Beijing charting its future, and culminated with a string of diplomatic victories and setbacks that point to China’s steady, but uneven, rise in the world.

Find the perspective: Beijing is eager to project that it is a true world power. This was the message of the National Peoples Congress, as I have pointed out here.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials touted China’s rise to the political rally, establishing declared victories at home over the coronavirus and extreme poverty as a blueprint for future engagement in the world.

All over Eurasia, Chinese diplomats have already promote these stories and Beijing vaccine diplomacy continued to make progress, especially in developing countries. But China’s rise is not without growing pains, either.

The pandemic is forcing Beijing to adapt its flagship Belt and Road initiative and the country has found itself in a difficult diplomatic dispute after tit-for-tat sanctions with the European Union and other Western countries over human rights violations. China in Xinjiang.

Why is this important: China is still learning to become a world leader, but it is becoming more and more confident in its endeavors.

This means that Beijing’s rivalry with the West, especially the United States, is set to intensify, as highlighted by the fiery exchange between senior American and Chinese officials in Alaska.

As I discussed in an article at the end of March, Eurasia will not be the focal point of tensions between the superpowers, but it will be far from immune.

Read more

Hungarian service RFE / RLs reported that Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe visited Budapest on March 25 as the first stop on a tour of southeastern Europe which took place shortly after the EU imposed sanctions to Chinese officials.

Few details on Fenghes visits have been made public, as reported by my colleagues from RFE / RLs Balkan Service, looking at the lack of transparency during stopovers in Serbia and North Macedonia.

Simultaneous Western pressure on Beijing and Moscow is bringing the two countries closer together, as evidenced by a March 23 press conference in which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi jointly denounced the United States. United.

Experts Corner: How Close Are Beijing and Moscow?

Readers asked, “China-Russia relations are about to enter a new phase, but where exactly are these relations going?”

Beijing and Moscow need each other more and more, but Russia needs China more than the other way around – so in the future, China can use its growing influence to gain concessions from China. Russia on trade deals or certain political issues that do not cross the Kremlins red lines. . – Alexander Gabuev, Principal Investigator at the Carnegie Center in Moscow

There are real rifts between Russia and China, but the persistence of the factors driving their partnership means that they will challenge the United States and Europe for the foreseeable future. Their alignment increases the risks posed by both countries. Together, they are a more powerful force that can oppose both the United States and Europe. – Andrea Kendall-Taylor, senior researcher at the Center for a New American Security and former senior US intelligence analyst

A full alliance between China and Russia is not forthcoming, but Beijing and Moscow feel united in their confrontation with the United States. Despite the potential areas of limited confrontation in Central Asia or increasing competition in the arms trade, reasons to work more closely and to minimize tensions so far outweigh fears of future disagreements. – Anton Barbashin, editorial director of Riddle Russia

Do you have a question about China’s growing footprint in Eurasia? Send it to me at [email protected] or reply to this email directly and I will get a response from leading experts and decision makers.

Three more Eurasian stories

1. What’s in a deal?

Beijing signed a 25-year strategic pact with Iran on March 27, which could significantly expand its influence in the Middle East and allow China to reap a diplomatic boost if the nuclear deal with Tehran and Washington can be achieved. revived.

Dig deeper: China has its eyes on the future. Part of the motivation for the deal is to reassure Iran as the Biden administration seeks to restart nuclear negotiations with Tehran.

The 25-year pact itself describes broad economic, military and political cooperation, but there are many reasons to be skeptical about it, as I explored here in my article.

The deal was reportedly worth $ 400 billion, but no figures have been confirmed. A project seen by RFE / RL does not mention any amount. Future investments are unlikely to be possible unless Tehran reverts to the nuclear deal and the sanctions imposed on Iran by the Trump administration are lifted.

The view from the house: China also has an irregular record of failing to follow through on its deals with Iran. In addition, the Iranian public remains very suspicious of the deal.

My colleague Golnaz Esfandiari looked at Tehran’s efforts to reassure the public after the pact was signed with Beijing.

2. Buyer’s remorse

Dritan Abazovic, Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister, made headlines on March 26 when he said the EU should help the small Balkan country to repay a $ 1.18 billion export loan. Import Bank of China for the construction of a highway.

The tightrope: Abazovic has since tried to reconsider his remarks, my colleagues at RFE / RLs Balkan Service told me, after the comments drew international attention to the huge debt Montenegro owes to China.

The first installment of the 2014 loan repayment would be due this year and the road is still under construction.

3. Broken but not dead

Government pressure in Kazakhstan almost silenced guerrilla activism that turned the country into an unlikely window into human rights abuses in China, Aigerim Toleukhanova from RFE / RL’s Kazakh service and I reported in an article at the beginning of April.

Protests against the internment of Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities in neighboring Xinjiang continue, with a persistent small picket outside the Chinese consulate in Almaty.

The protests, however, fell far short of activism in the country on the issue in 2018 and 2019, which was effectively suppressed by a Kazakh government keen to preserve ties with Beijing.

The human toll: The individual toll of the camps is perhaps best illustrated by Qalida Akytkhan, a 67-year-old grandmother whose three sons are interned in camps in Xinjiang.

At night, I take a picture of my three sons and hold it against my chest, she said in an interview. I can’t sleep without it. I put it next to my head on my pillow. Sometimes I can’t fall asleep until 5 a.m.

Across the supercontinent

Change course: Ukraine plans to nationalize Motor Sich, an aerospace manufacturer majority owned by Chinese companies, because of its strategic importance for national defense. My colleague Ievgen Solonyna from the Ukrainian service of RFE / RL has good ventilation from the saga (in Ukrainian.)

Cooled: Despite the warm public rhetoric of close ties, Beijing is keeping its distance from besieged Belarusian regime Alyaksandr Lukashenka, as I focus here in my article.

On the list: Ilhan Kyuchyuk, a Bulgarian deputy of Turkish origin in the European Parliament, was among those targeted by Beijing in response to sanctions imposed by Brussels on Xinjiang. Kyuchyuk told RFE / RL’s Bulgarian service that he believed he was included because he helped a jailed ethnic Uyghur economist receive the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

Diplomatic booster: Budapest approved the emergency use of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine CanSino Biologics on March 22, the Hungarian RFE / RL service reported.

It is the first EU country to do so. Hungary was already an outlier, granting use to the Russians Sputnik V and Chinas Sinopharm, although neither was approved by Brussels.

One thing to watch out for this month

The United Nations have begin negotiations with China for an unrestricted visit to Xinjiang to see how Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are treated in the region, according to to Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Negotiations are likely to be slow. In the meantime, expect more efforts from Beijing to try and change the global story around the internment camps.

If you enjoyed this briefing and don’t want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox on the first Wednesday of each month.