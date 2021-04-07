Jokowi expected to open Ulama National Conference and PKB Preamble tomorrow

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo will attend the National Conference (National conference) Alim Ulama and National Work Conference (Mukernas) held by the National Awakening Party (PKB) Thursday (08/04/2021) tomorrow.

<< In accordance with the agenda, the forum will be opened by the President Jokowi», Declared Faisol Riza, president of the Committee of the National Conference of Alim Ulama and PKB Mukernas, quoted Among, Wednesday (07/04/2021).

Faisol said that the National Conference Alim Ulama and PKB Mukernas are the routine agenda of the mutually supportive parties.

Also read: Four Jokowi messages for religious organizations in Indonesia, one of which is non-violence

The Alim Ulama National Conference, Faisol said, is held regularly because PKB was born and raised in the hands of the ulemas.

Among the visiting scholars were Nahdlatul Ulama kiai and national figures who had fully contributed to maintaining the integrity of the nation and state.

“Because PKB was born from the womb of ulemas and kiai, Munas Alim Ulama is dedicated to those who guarded NU,” Faisol said.

At the same time, the PKB Mukernas aims to consolidate the strategic issues of the party, in particular to prepare the efforts of the PKB to face the economic, health and social recovery.

Also read: Jokowi: Government will be tough on all forms of intolerance

A number of main issues will be discussed at the Alim Ulama National Conference and PKB Mukernas 2021, namely the implementation of the Islamic boarding schools law and its derived regulations, economic recovery through pesantren UMKM and the design of post-pandemic education.