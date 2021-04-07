Sudan demands expulsion of Ethiopians from UN peacekeepers in Abyei

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s visit to Tripoli on April 6 and his meetings with Libya’s interim political leaders marked Greece’s return to engagement with the North African nation.

Relations deteriorated in November 2019 to their lowest point in years when the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkey on the delimitation of maritime areas in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece responded by expelling the Libyan ambassador and moving closer to Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan national army based in eastern Libya.

At the same time, Athens observed with great unease the growing influence, politically and militarily, of Turkey in Tripoli. Ankara had become the most staunch international supporter of the GNA, sending military advisers, military equipment (especially drones) and mercenaries to aid the UN-recognized government in its fight against the Haftars forces.

However, with the election last month of the Interim Government of National Unity (GNU) at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, under the auspices of the UN, the Greek government realized that it had to rebuild its bridges with Tripoli.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis’s visit signals Greece’s interest in reviewing its ties with the Libyan interim government, George Tzogopoulos, senior researcher at the International Center for European Training and research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Women, told Arab News. strategic studies.

Mitsotakis, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, met with President of the Presidential Council Mohammed Al-Menfi (a diplomat who served as Libyan Ambassador to Athens before being expelled in December 2019) and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

The Greek Prime Minister spoke of the prospects for bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, construction, health and maritime transport. However, the main topic of discussion during his meetings with the new Libyan leadership was the future of the maritime delimitation agreement with Turkey, and the prospect of relaunching negotiations between Athens and Tripoli on the delimitation of their own maritime zones. , blocked in 2010-2011. before the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

Greece seeks to present its position on the eastern Mediterranean sea areas and prevent a situation in which the Turkish-Libyan MoU will be achieved in the designated Libyan area, Tzogopoulos said.

He believes that Athens also sees the reconstruction of Libya as a good opportunity for investment by Greek companies, which were active in Libya before the outbreak of the civil war. While Greece’s policy is in line with the EU framework and relevant visits from other European leaders, its political return to the Middle East and North Africa has been carefully planned for some time now.

Mitsotakis described the Turkish-Libyan MoU not only as null and void, but also illegal. Greece argues that the agreement ignores essential provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, in particular those concerning the rights of islands in all maritime areas, which Ankara does not accept. Athens fears it will be ratified by the Libyan House of Representatives, which the GNA failed to do because it did not control the parliament.

Greek diplomatic sources said the GNU has been reminded that this issue of maritime delimitation could affect not only bilateral relations, but also relations between Tripoli and the EU.

Dbeibeh avoided going into details on the future of the MoU with Turkey. Instead, he pointed to the possibility of a Greek-Libyan committee to discuss the maritime delimitation.

In the meantime, Athens is ready to increase its presence in Libya. The Greek embassy in Tripoli has been renovated and reopened, at the business level, while a new consulate general is due to open soon in Benghazi.

The reopening of the Greek embassy in Tripoli should not be seen as an isolated move as it complements the May 2020 decision to appoint a special envoy for Syria, Tzogopoulos said.