Recruitment of an actuarial firm to study the implications of the growth of the pension bill – Journal





Salman khan

ISLAMABAD: The government is expected to appoint an actuarial firm within a week to study the real costs and ramifications of the growing pension bill, as the government views the current system of paying wages and pensions as unsustainable.

The current model of disbursing wages and pensions is unsustainable, Finance Minister Hammad Azhar said on Tuesday. There is a need to rationalize salaries, pensions, allowances, benefits, etc. removing the anomalies to ensure fairness, said Mr. Nargis Sethi, chairman of the Wages and Pensions Commission (PPC), according to an official statement.

The finance minister also called on the head of the PPC to find a transparent, feasible and long-term sustainable way forward, the statement said, adding that he had fully supported and facilitated the PPC in this regard. The finance secretary also attended the meeting.

Informed sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown willingness to relieve civil servants and retirees in the upcoming budget due to unrest among their base due to the negative impact of rising inflationary pressures, in especially in the form of kitchenware.

Azhar says current payment mechanism is unsustainable

However, a major reform of the pension system may not be possible in the near future. This stems from the fact that the PPC was originally formed about two years ago, but has remained mostly dysfunctional for a long time due to the PPC’s competing orientations and prime ministers’ institutional reforms and austerity. As a result, the former PPC chairman resigned due to the non-cooperation of the agencies concerned.

The PPC was reconstituted about four months ago with former secretary Nargis Sethi as the new leader. Even the new PPC could not accelerate due to the limitations of Covid-19.

On top of that, the appointment of an actuarial firm could not be nominated to conduct a detailed actuarial study of the costs and cash flow of the pension budget which has grown rapidly to unsustainable levels and attracted the attention of international lenders for its containment. .

A company has already been shortlisted and would be appointed within a week to start its work, an official told Dawn, adding that under the terms of reference (TOR) the company would take at least six months to complete its task. The PPC can give its interim recommendations given that Premiers are eager to relieve government workers and retirees.

According to the statement, President Sethi briefed the Minister of Finance on the operation of the PPC to streamline the existing compensation and pension structure in accordance with the commission’s mandate. She informed the Minister of Finance of the consultation process followed to ensure that all stakeholders participate in the development of a financially viable solution for the disbursement of salaries and pensions. The current pension payment system is a huge burden on our economy, she also said.

She also informed Mr. Azhar of the functioning of the sub-committees to which ToRs have been assigned to deliberate and present confirmed proposals for the harmonization of the remuneration and pension system across the country.

The Minister noted that the PPC had a very difficult task ahead as federal and provincial government employees awaited the commission’s recommendations with great hope.

In a recent quarterly report, the State Bank of Pakistan also denounced the unaffordable and unsustainable pension system and suggested a phased reform process. With limited fiscal space, Pakistan might not afford to immediately switch from PAYG (Pay As You Go) to a funded system, as the latter will require the government to make exclusive contributions along with the payments of funds. existing pensions, the bank had warned.

He had, however, proposed parametric reforms as a first step to rationalize the cost and incentive structure of the pension system and improve the fiscal sustainability of future spending. Later, the government might consider adopting the comprehensive framework of the funded pension system.

Posted in Dawn on April 7, 2021

